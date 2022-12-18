World-first: Drug molecules in the human body can now be manipulated by light

"Our goal was to engineer liquid-like compartments from a complex of peptide and RNA molecules that will enable efficient encapsulation of various biomolecules while keeping their native structure," explained Dr. Ayala Lampel from the Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research at The George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences at Tel Aviv University.

Viral factories

"The designed peptide and RNA form liquid-like compartments that resemble viral factories. We further developed these compartments to be stimuli-responsive by incorporating a protecting group to the peptide sequence that is cleaved following UV irradiation."

The researchers found that once exposed to UV light the compartments could be easily controlled.

"The peptide with the photocleavable protecting group forms compartments with RNA that have higher encapsulation efficiency for various molecules compared to compartments without the protecting group. We showed that by exposing the compartments to UV light and releasing the protecting group, we can control the release of encapsulated biomolecules," Lampel said.

And there were even more advantages.

Dr. Ayala Lampel. Tel Aviv University

"Another unique property of this system is the high permeability and loading capacity of the encapsulated molecules, which is limited in part of the current technologies," added Lampel.

"Thus, this technology opens opportunities for biomedical and biotechnological applications including encapsulation, delivery and release of drugs, protein, antibodies or other therapeutic molecules."