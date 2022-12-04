World’s first screening test for pancreatic cancer sees worms sniff out tumors

The method works by using a species of nematodes known scientifically as C. elegans. These worms can smell cancer and head toward it.

As such people send in their urine samples and the lab technicians place them in a petri dish with the worms. If there are signs of cancer, the tiny worms sniff it out.

Company founder and chief executive Takaaki Hirotsu has been researching these beings for 28 years.

"What's very important with early detection of cancer and these kinds of diseases is being able to sense very trace amounts," Hirotsu told Reuters. "And when it comes to that, I think that machines don't stand a chance against the capabilities that living organisms have."

Nematodes can sniff out cancer. piola666/iStock

The first N-NOSE consumer test was launched back in January 2020 and it is estimated that about 300,000 people have taken it, with about 5 percent to 6 percent receiving high-risk readings.

Changing the genetic code

In the most advanced version, the company changed the genetic code of the nematodes so that they would swim away from pancreatic cancer samples. Now, the company is working on rolling out targeted tests for liver cancer, as well as cervical and breast cancers.

At the moment, the pancreas test kit is quite expensive, costing up to 70,000 yen ($505). But Hirotsu says the price is part of the process of building a brand and may be diminished in time.