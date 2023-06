Cutaneous wounds, which refer to injuries that affect the skin, pose a significant public health concern due to their prevalence. Left untreated, they can lead to infections, scarring, delayed healing, and impaired functionality.

Given these factors, effective wound-healing strategies and interventions are essential. Many wound healing therapies aid the body by encouraging it to perform its job better.

Stitches and bandages prevent further bleeding by covering the wound site, whereas antibiotics prevent infections by fighting bacteria. However, research has shown that adding white blood cells or extracellular vesicles (EVs), which promote wound healing, to wound healing treatments can accelerate the natural healing process.