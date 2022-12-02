Yale research may uncover the true cause of Alzheimer's — Swelling of brain axons

The study was published in Nature on November 30.

As a result of the research, it was determined that each plaque formation can cause spherical swellings located next to amyloid plaque deposits along hundreds of axons (thin cellular wires that connect the brain's neurons).

As stated in the release, Yale scientists found that these swellings accumulate in lysosomes, claiming that as the swelling grows, it blunts the transmission of normal electrical signals from one area of the brain to another. According to the researchers, this buildup of lysosomes results in swelling along axons, which sets off dementia's devastating effects.

“We have identified a potential signature of Alzheimer’s which has functional repercussions on brain circuitry, with each spheroid having the potential to disrupt activity in hundreds of neuronal axons and thousands of interconnected neurons,” said Dr. Jaime Grutzendler, Dr. Harry M. Zimmerman, and Dr. Nicholas and Viola Spinelli Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience at the Yale School of Medicine and senior author of the study.

A dramatic reduction of axonal swelling

The scientists also found that lysosomes contain a protein called PLD3 that made these organelles expand and clump together along axons, ultimately causing axon enlargement and the breakdown of electrical conduction.

In mice with a condition similar to Alzheimer's disease, they discovered that removing PLD3 from neurons using gene therapy significantly decreased axonal swelling.