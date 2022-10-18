'Zombie' cells may not be that harmful, healing damaged tissues

After observing the function of zombie cells in organs that serve as barriers in the body, such as lung tissues, small intestine, colon, and skin, the researchers used medicines called senolytics, which eradicate zombie cells, and found that it took longer for damaged tissues to recover.

Activating stem cell repair from 'privileged' positions

“Senescent cells can occupy niches with privileged positions as ‘sentinels’ that monitor tissue for injury and respond by stimulating nearby stem cells to grow and initiate repair,” said Tien Peng, MD, the senior author of the study and associate professor of pulmonary, critical care, allergy and sleep medicine.

Zombie cells accumulate during aging and are often associated with aging-related illnesses, including Alzheimer's and arthritis.

Previous research would typically used senolytics to kill "zombie cells" due to the discovery that eradicating these cells from animals prevented or reduced age-related illness and increased the animals' longevity. This also promoted the research on finding and developing more potent versions of drugs that carry out this function.

However, Peng asserts that eradicating these senescent cells may not be as beneficial as thought since they also enable healing by activating stem cell repair.

“Our study suggests that senolytics could adversely affect normal repair, but they also have the potential to target diseases where senescent cells drive pathologic stem cell behavior,” said Peng.