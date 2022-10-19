Zombie mushrooms could help develop new anti-viral medications and cancer drugs

While all of this sound very gruesome, Cordyceps mushroom also has strong medicinal potential. It contains a bioactive compound, cordycepin, that could potentially be developed into powerful new antiviral medications and cancer drugs.

However, Cordyceps mushrooms don’t grow like other mushrooms. They are rare in the wild, and growing healthy mushrooms in the lab had been a challenge- until now.

In a study published today, Professor Mi Kyeong Lee of Chungbuk National University and her team, including Dr. Ayman Turk, have found a way to grow these elusive fungi in a lab without losing their potency.

Finding the right food

Usually, the mushrooms are grown in the labs on grains such as brown rice, but the levels of cordycepin produced by the mushroom are very low due to the grain’s low protein content.

To increase the yield of cordycepin, Lee and her colleagues experimented with edible insects as an alternative growth medium for Cordyceps. As different insects offer different nutritional values, the research team investigated the best meal for the mushrooms to grow.

The team cultured zombie mushrooms on crickets, silkworm pupae, mealworms, grasshoppers, white-spotted flower chafer larvae, and Japanese rhinoceros beetles for two months and then harvested them to investigate the results.

As suspected, different insect food resulted in striking growth differences in the mushrooms.

The Cordyceps grew largest on mealworms and silkworm pupae and least well on chafer larvae and grasshoppers. However, maximum growth didn’t necessarily correlate with the high levels of cordycepin. Although they didn’t grow as large, the Cordyceps grown on Japanese rhinoceros beetles produced the highest levels of cordycepin, 34 times more than those produced on silkworm pupae, the poorest performers.