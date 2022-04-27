Here are the top 5 games that will come to Meta's VR headsets soon

If talk about the metaverse and how it will change how we work and interact in the digital world has bored you, then you are not alone. Even Zuckerberg knows that "all work and no play makes Mark a dull boy," so, at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase held recently he gave us a long list of games that will be available on the company's Quest 2 headsets later this year, Tech Crunch reported.

In case you are wondering if Meta has a new line of VR headsets after finding no mention of Oculus in the paragraph above, rest assured, you are not missing out on anything so far. Meta has simply dropped 'Oculus' from its branding and your $300 headsets are still good to take you to the metaverse.

So, without further ado, here are some top games that will come to Meta's VR headsets.

Among Us

If you enjoyed this social deduction game during the pandemic lockdowns, you can get even more involved by beaming your avatar into the spaceship and voting people out in person. The responses and gruesome killings get more realistic as you hop around from one end of the spaceship to another.

At least for now, you can't showcase your own avatar in the game as you can only take the form of the game's characters. But, either way, you will have to wait until the end of the year before that happens.

Red Matter 2

If exploring new worlds is your thing, then you are sure to have played Red Matter at least once. If you still haven't, then this is a game you must experience in virtual reality as you travel across the solar system to find an old friend who is in distress. Solving the puzzles in VR makes this game quite enjoyable and closest to the actual experience of waking up from a simulation — where you really do not know which world is real.

Cities VR

If, like Zuckerberg, you like building up new worlds then Cities VR is the game for you. Unlike the previous versions of such games, which give you a bird's eye view of the city, this game provides you with a street vision that tells you how tall your skyscraper really is. Whether it is the dockyard on the shore or the bridge that connects two mountains, everything is within your grasp and you see it being built and used at eye level.

If you believe you know your city better than the current council, this is your chance to prove yourself. Plus, you don't have to wait as the game debuts on VR headsets as early as April 28, 2022.

Resident Evil 4

If you are a fan of first-person shooter (FPS) games, then shooting zombies in Resident Evil is sure to get your attention. Capcom, the makers of Resident Evil, have announced an update called The Mercenaries that you can download and enjoy for free on your Quest 2 headsets.

The best part is that the update is available now. So, knock yourself out — and some zombies while you're at it.

Ghostbusters

If Resident Evil got you excited, then Ghostbusters will enthrall you. In VR, Sony Pictures gives you the chance to experience ghostbusting like you never have before. As a ghostbuster based at the San Francisco HQ, you will get a first-hand glimpse of what it really means to be in the company of these ghosts, and if you need help, you can also call your friends to bust some ghosts in multiplayer mode.

Everybody's excited about this game, even Zuckerberg himself, who made sure he was present to make this announcement himself.

Worth the wait, don't you think?