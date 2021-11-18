Here's How to Keep Your Riches Safe With Hardware Cryptocurrency Wallets

If you’ve been a cryptocurrency investor for a while now, you probably know a thing or two about hardware wallets. Hardware wallets are physical devices that can safely store your crypto portfolio offline. They are by far the best way to maintain the security of your digital assets and they come in handy for long-term investors who have a lot to protect from hackers, which, unfortunately, comes in as a perk of a fast-growing market.

Another alternative can be software wallets but sadly they are liquid, hence very much vulnerable. Since hardware wallets are offline and cannot be accessed through online servers, you will only have access through PIN or fingerprint to your assets and wallets will only allow online access through the utilization of your computer’s USB port or Bluetooth.

The most important thing about hardware wallets is that you can always backup your assets and grant yourself access through private keys, even if they are physically stolen.

Since we know the safety of your cryptocurrencies is extremely crucial, we listed the best hardware wallets depending on your needs to keep your coins safe in the way that suits you.

Ledger is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to hardware wallets. Ledger Nano S first came out in 2016, promising the safest place for your crypto assets. To get you full control over your assets, Ledger comes with a secure chip that keeps your private key safely in it. Nano S also supports up to 1250 different crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and ERC20.

It is specially designed to be very discreet as you can not make out the difference between Nano S and an old-school USB drive.

You can easily manage your assets with the Ledger Live application or other applications that Nano S supports. It also can store up to 8 applications which are probably even more than you ever need.

Ledger Nano X came out in 2019 as the latest hardware wallet technology. Besides having the same discreet design as Nano S, Nano X is slightly bigger and appears as a step up in many ways.

It, firstly, comes with an improved internal memory, which can store up to 100 apps at once.

Nano X also has a larger display and can be connected to your device wirelessly since it’s equipped with Bluetooth.

It supports up to 1250 crypto assets and can be managed via the Ledger Live app with the highest security standards. If you are looking for an update or want to protect your riches with one of the bests out there, Nano X is just for you.

Trezor Model One is one of the first hardware wallets on the market and keeps its seat with highly functional features that still speak to users' needs. It still impresses with its security features and support for a great number of cryptocurrencies and external wallets on the side.

Allowing access to your assets through Trezor Suite App, it is universally compatible with all operating systems and comes with a USB cable for instant connection to your devices.

Despite being one of the firsts out there, it comes with a large display that allows you to see all of the info at once, and it is very much portable to keep it with you wherever you go.

SecuX V20 appears to be quite different in the way it protects your assets. Let alone protecting your assets from hackers of all sorts, it also comes with physical protection with its the rugged aluminum case. It is compatible with all operating systems and ensures a wireless connection to any device you want.

It comes with a very functional, colored, and large touch screen, to provide you comfort as you check your assets regularly. With its on-screen keyboard, it also provides on-screen verification of addresses that gives you protection from malware that may attempt to redirect your funds.

If you can’t pick coins to collect and you just own multiple kinds of coins, let us happily tell you that it supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Ripple, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Digibyte, Dash, Binance, Dogecoin, GRS, Stellar Lumens, and over 1,000 ERC-20 tokens. With its unique design, it will keep you company on your travels. It takes up less space but keeps more of your coins.

Designed to fit in your wallet with your debit and credit cards, CoolWallet S can be the absolute companion for you! You can connect it to your devices with either a USB cable or via Bluetooth allowing you to manage your assets on any device with Bluetooth connectivity.

It features support for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Horizen, ICX, the leading stablecoins, and all ERC20 tokens.

The best thing about CoolWallet S is that it is one of very few that is waterproof. Are you afraid your hardware wallet can break down on your summer vacation in case an accident happens? With CoolWallet S, it is no problem.

KeepKey is designed to be and feel simple to use, however, it is anything but simple. It makes keeping your bitcoin safety as easy as possible.

It stands out as being easily accessible and allows users to keep track of most of the major crypto coins such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Dash, and ERC-20 tokens. However, while doing that, it ensures the safety of all of your assets since it is virus and malware-proof as it does not have an operating system.

Moreover, it allows the users to exchange assets directly on the cold storage device thanks to its built-in ShapeShift functionality. As the easiest to use in this list, KeepKey might be a great option for those that are in need of a cold wallet to keep track of everything in the simplest way possible.

D’CENT Biometric Wallet offers a superior on-the-go experience as it’s a Bluetooth-enabled hardware wallet. For highly secured protection, it comes with a certified Secure chip(EAL5+) and a built-in Fingerprint sensor. Physically and digitally, it ensures that you are the only person who has the access to your digital assets.

There’s more to what D’CENT Biometric Wallet can offer. It can show full transaction details on its large display, has multiple buttons for easier navigation, and offers a large capacity of lithium-ion battery for longer usage time.

The last but not least, it supports major coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Rootstock, DigiByte, Ravencoin, BitcoinGold, BitcoinCash, ERC20Token, Ripple, Monacoin, Zcash, Dashcoin, Klaytn, Litecoin, ADA, BSC, and Polygon (Matic).

For absolute security and long-lasting use, D’CENT is a must-have.

We listed the best hardware wallets above, and the only thing left to do to keep your riches safe is to pick the cold wallet that speaks to your needs.

