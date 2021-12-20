If the tortoise-like pace of your lawnmower hinders your weekend plans of leveling the grass in your front yard, then Honda has answered your call for a faster lawn mover. Its Mean Mower V2 is really quick and can hit 100 mph (~160 km/h) in just over six seconds.

This isn't some Honda-engine-powered garage-made lawnmower that we are talking about. This is a legit product from the Japanese automobile manufacturer, even verified by the Guinness World Records.

As in the video above, the lawnmower had to be driven in either direction to claim the record and it did take the ability of cart and car racer, Jess Hawkins, to achieve this feat. And, as you would expect, the lawnmower's specifications are far from average.

The Mean Mower V2 does borrow a lot of stock parts from the Honda's HF2622, another tractor-styled lawnmower, Motor1 reported. The front cowl, grass box, and body panels are largely standard, but beyond this, Honda ensured that it did everything to set this mower apart.

To begin with, it replaced the HF2622 engine with one from Honda's CBR1000RR superbike. The four-cylinder 999-cc engine can produce 190 horsepower, which is a fair distance ahead of the 30 horsepower which standard riding lawnmowers can generate. It also borrowed the six-speed transmission, clutch, and engine control unit (ECU).

Among the performance boosters that were added were paddle shifters that one usually sees in race cars, a racing steering wheel, 10-inch ATV wheels, and appropriate racing tires. Honda also turned to 3D printing to design and develop certain parts — such as the airbox, which could not be procured from stock for this design and performance requirements, Motor1 reported. To go together with these speed upgrades, Honda also added six-inch carbon fiber blades to improve the grass cutting performance as well (and presumably, to further reduce the overall weight).

Honda attempted the world record at the Dekra Lausitzring, near Dresden in Germany. As per requirements for the Guinness World Record, the Mean Mover2 set its pace in two runs conducted in opposite directions and the mean of 6.285 seconds was used as the number for the record. The team also let the mower showcase its max potential as it clocked a top speed of 150.99 mph (242.99 km/h).

Since it can actually cut grass as well, this thing has real potential to reduce your work times over the weekend and give you some much-deserved rest. The only problem is, it isn't in production. So, there is a fair bit of work that needs to be done to figure out how to get your hands on one.

Unless, you decide to get one of those autonomous lawn movers instead.