How big is the moon really and how did we measure it?

Earth's moon is the largest and brightest object in the night sky by far, so it has always been a subject of human fascination and even worship, but how big is the moon really?

As a natural satellite of Earth, the moon is clearly the smaller of the two, but how much smaller is it? How much of the Earth would the moon cover if it sat on Earth's surface? And how does our moon compare to the moons of other planets in the solar system?

How big is the moon compared to Earth?

The moon, like the Earth, isn't a perfect sphere, so we measure its size by its mean radius, which is 1,079.6 miles (about 1,737.4 kilometers), with a mean diameter of 2,159.2 miles (about 3,475 kilometers), and an equatorial circumference of 6,783.33 miles (about 10,917 kilometers).

The mean radius of the Earth is 3,958.75 miles (about 6,371), with Earth's diameter measuring about 7,917.5 miles (about 12,742 kilometers), giving an equatorial circumference of 24,901.45 miles (about 40,075 kilometers).

This puts the size of the moon at about 27% of the size of the Earth, which is the largest ratio for a moon to its planet in terms of size in the entire solar system.

The moon is also the fifth largest satellite in the solar system, but its mass is relatively tiny compared to Earth's.

The moon has a mass of 7.342×1022 kilograms, compared to the Earth's mass of 5.972 × 1024 kilogram, giving the moon about 1.25% the mass of the Earth.

In terms of volume, the moon measures 2.1958 × 1010 kilometer3, compared to the volume of the Earth, 1.08321×1012 kilometers3, which puts the moon's volume around 2% that of Earth's.

Advertisement

How did we measure the size of the moon?

The general size of the moon has been known since antiquity, thanks to the Greek astronomer Aristarchus of Samos (310 BCE — 230 BCE).



Working off the calculation of the Earth's diameter calculated by the Greek mathematician Eratosthenes (276 BCE — 194 BCE), Aristarchus measured the ratio of the angular sizes of the shadow cast by the Earth on the moon during a lunar eclipse and recognized that the moon almost perfectly blocks out the sun during a solar eclipse (only the corona is visible).

So, using some trigonometry, Aristarchus worked out that the diameter of the moon was about 0.32 to 0.40 times the diameter of the Earth, which overshoots it a bit (the actual figure is 0.27), but all in all, not bad for an ancient using nothing but shadows and math.

Advertisement

The same technique was more or less employed ever since and was only replaced once we got a more proper measuring device with the invention of LIDAR in the 1950s. LIDAR gives us the current measurements that we use today.

Does the Moon have more land than Earth?

The moon has far less land than Earth, even though Earth is mostly covered by oceans and the moon is all landmass.

The moon has a total surface area of 37,930,000 kilometers2 (about 14.6 million square miles) which sounds like a lot, but the total surface area of Earth (including ocean surface) is 510,072,000 kilometers2 (196,900,000 square miles). Now. if we just considered the actual landmass of Earth for an apples-to-apples comparison, Earth's surface area not covered by oceans is about 148,940,000 kilometers2.

This gives the moon just 25% of the surface area of the parts of Earth covered by land, or about 7.5% of the total surface area of Earth.

Advertisement

Is the US bigger than the moon?

The width of the continental United States is about 2,800 miles wide (about 4,506 kilometers, when measured horizontally from the eastern seaboard to the west coast) compared to the moon's diameter of 2,159.2 miles (about 3,475 kilometers), so in terms of width versus diameter, the US is bigger than the moon.

But if you measured the US from north to south, you would get a different result. The US is about 1,582 miles (2,545 kilometers) north to south, so the moon's diameter is wider than the US is 'tall'.

How many states can fit on the moon?

If you strictly overlayed a map of the United States on an image of the moon, you would be able to fit all of the states from the Rocky Mountains in the west to the Appalachian Mountains to the east.

If you are talking about surface area, then the entire US could fit on the moon, along with China, Europe, Brazil, and many other smaller nations.

Advertisement

What country is closest to the size of the moon?

No one country comes close to matching the moon in terms of surface area.

But considering that Russia is the largest country on Earth by width and surface area, the Russian Federation would come the closest to matching the size of the moon.

For context, you would still be able to fit all of North America onto the remaining surface area of the moon after factoring in Russia.

The moon might be smaller than Earth, but that doesn't make it small.