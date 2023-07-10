Threads: A guide to the new 'killer' app

Social media is constantly changing and evolving. Last week, Meta, parent company of social media giants Instagram and Facebook, brought out a new product aimed at directly competing with Twitter.

Described by Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Threads and Meta, as “...focusing on kindness and making this a friendly place,” Threads seeks to capitalise on concerns that Twitter, which has around 250 million users, has become unsuitable for many advertisers and users.

Overview

Threads was launched to 100 countries on July 5 as a direct competitor to Twitter. It immediately gained a large number of users. By July 7, after just 48 hours, Zuckerberg announced on his Threads account that the user total had reached 70 million. This makes Threads the fastest downloaded app ever.