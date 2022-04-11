A YouTuber got his diesel Humvee to run on fast food restaurant waste oil

In this economy, no one can really afford gas. That's why YouTuber Rich Benoit of the Rich Rebuilds channel decided to find another way to power his Humvee.

The YouTuber is famous for his many Tesla reconstructions but in this video, he tries a completely different approach: using waste oil from fast-food restaurants to power his large vehicle.

A cheap but useful process

He begins his video by pointing out the kind of equipment you would need to use waste oil instead of diesel and reveals that it can cost anywhere from $100 to $1000. That's not a bad amount to spend if you think of the price of gas.

He then heads to what seems like a dollar store and purchases a scoop and some funnels and states that with these items he can convert wasted oil into fuel for his Humvee partially for free by refining it on a camp stove. There is no doubt his technique is highly inventive and his approach highly original but will it work?

First, Benoit needs to actually get the oil. The video shows him walking into a fast food place called Poseidon's and asking the employee if he can borrow some of the company's discarded waste oil to power his vehicle.

Does it work?

As Benoit and his crew reach deep into Poseidon's barrel to pull out all the waste oil they can get, we start to see how gross and disgusting this process really is. The waste oil is filled with pieces of food and other trash.

The team then proceeds to heat up and strain the oil on a camp stove. After repeating this procedure several times, the oil is ready for use on the Humvee, and low and behold it works!

The effect does not last for long however and the truck soon stops functioning. Benoit concluded his episode by saying he will try his experiment again in the summer when it is warm enough for the solid pieces in the waste oil to properly melt.