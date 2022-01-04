The Press Got It Wrong: Hyundai Is Not Done With Combustion Engines

At the end of last year, we brought you news that Hyundai, like many other carmakers, was abandoning combustion engine development. At the time, industry sources stated that the South Korean automobile manufacturer had shut down its combustion engine development division. It turns out that may not actually be true.

After the announcements spread across the world, Motor1.com did some digging contacting Hyundai to confirm the allegations made by the media and Senior Group Manager at Hyundai Motor America, Michael Stewart responded.

"Hyundai Motor Group can confirm that it is not halting the development of its engines following recent media speculation. The Group is dedicated to providing a strong portfolio of powertrains to global customers, which includes a combination of highly efficient engines and zero emissions electric motors," said the executive.

One must wonder why the company is holding on to combustion engines when they clearly are on their way out. In July of 2021, Canada announced that it will ban the sale of new internal combustion engine cars and light-duty trucks by 2035 as part of its efforts to fight climate change and Norway revealed it would do the same.

These decisions were made despite the fact that both these nations have extremely cold winters which may hinder the proper running of electrical vehicles. And these winter-heavy nations were not the only ones to reveal upcoming bans on combustion engines. China, Japan, Singapore, the UK, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Slovenia, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal have all announced similar plans.

Even South Korea, where Hyundai is from, has a similar agenda on its radar. The country's capital Seoul has announced plans on banning combustion engines by 2025, a quickly approaching date. The bans will serve to meet ambitious environmental goals set by many nations to avoid a disastrous future global climate crisis.