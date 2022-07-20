8 images show why Hyundai's Supernal electric VTOL is out of this world

This stunning vehicle cabin concept eVTOL, by Hyundai Motor Group, looks out of this world.

This reveal marks Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Group's dynamic entry into Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market, as the company also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for collaboration on bringing all-electric propulsion and hydrogen fuel cell technology with Rolls-Royce Holdings.

Hyundai's Urban Air Mobility (UAM) division, Supernal, works to certify its eVTOL vehicle for commercial use in the United States starting in 2028 and the E.U. and U.K. soon after.

Speaking about Supernal’s five-seat cabin concept President of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal, Jaiwon Shin, said, “We are taking the time to create a safe, light-weight commercial eVTOL that provides our future passengers with the security and comfort".

The eVTOL indeed looks great, from both the outside and the inside. It kind of looks like a car, and shares similarities with Pterygota, to mimic nature in a way.

The cabin concept's interior is built of forged carbon fiber, using the reductive design methodology used in the automotive industry, providing greater room to travel in comfort.

At the same time, a hydrogen-powered mid-sized vehicle is being developed by the Korea-based division focusing on Regional Air Mobility. The aircraft will transport both passengers and cargo from city to city, and it's expected to start operations in the 2030s.

Rolls Royce and Hyundai to decarbonize Advanced Air Mobility market

The partnership will leverage Rolls-Royce’s aviation and certification capabilities and Hyundai Motor Group’s hydrogen fuel cell technologies and industrialization capability.

Both companies share a vision of leading the way in the AAM market, delivering battery-electric and fuel cell electric solutions to the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Regional Air Mobility (RAM) markets and advancing sustainable aviation.

Advertisement

Rolls-Royce Holdings, the owner of the luxury carmaker Rolls Royce, is an aviation expert, which currently serves customers of over 400 airlines and leasees in over 150 different countries while catering to 160 armed forces and navies.

The company now aims to maintain the sustainability factor with the help of Hyundai Motor Group’s BEV and hydrogen fuel cell technology to develop and certify zero-emission vehicles for urban and regional air travel.

Furthermore, while holding contests for younger generations to fuel future innovation, Korean carmakers' investments in hydrogen and solid-state batteries continue to promote sustainability around the globe. Soon, Hyundai Motor Group will add clean aviation to its repertoire with the aid of Rolls-Royce.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between parties includes five strategic aims:

Collaborating on the technology development and requirements of power and propulsion systems for Hyundai’s Advanced Air Mobility Division.

Collaborating on the industrialization of Rolls-Royce power and propulsion systems for the Advanced Air Mobility market.

Development of electric propulsion systems based upon hydrogen fuel cells as an energy source for Hyundai’s RAM platforms.

Collaborating to bring to market a joint fuel-cell electric propulsion system to the broader AAM market.

Delivering a joint fuel-cell electric aircraft demonstration by 2025.

Jaiwon Shin, President of Hyundai Motor Group’s Advanced Air Mobility Division, said, “We are pleased to partner with Rolls-Royce to draw upon their aviation and certification expertise to accelerate the development of hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion systems".

Advertisement

Rob Watson, President of Rolls-Royce Electrical, said, “The Advanced Air Mobility Market offers great commercial potential, and this collaboration supports our joint ambitions to lead the way in the Advanced Air Mobility Market”.

We are thrilled to witness such a promising collaboration by two big industry players aiming to decarbonize aviation.