Iceland Has Nailed the Ultimate Response to Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse

At the end of last month, Facebook officially declared that it has changed its name to Meta, in a strategic move to shift commercial attention to its budding virtual and augmented reality. The internet took note and could not help but poke fun at the decision.

But perhaps the best response to the change has now come out of Iceland. The island nation released a new tourism ad on Thursday making fun of Mark Zuckerberg's plans for the future.

The video even features a tour guide that kind of looks like Zuckerberg. And what does he show you? Well, Iceland's waterfalls, volcanic rocks, geysers, horses, birds, and other tourist features.

“Today I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world, without being super weird,” the tour guide says.

“Some said it’s not possible. Some said it’s out of reach. To them, we say, it’s already here. Seriously, look, it’s right here,” he adds pointing at a scenic view from a window.

“And what do we call this not-so-new chapter in human connectivity? The Icelandverse. Enhanced, actual reality, without silly-looking headsets,” he concludes in what is clearly a jab at Meta.

If the video has piqued your interest in the country, then we offer you this guideline on five things to do in Iceland if you are an engineer. It covers everything from the Blue Lagoon to the Arbaer Open Air Museum.

Iceland is indeed in dire need of tourists as 9% of its GDP is associated with the industry. But the nation is not being pushy in its ad.

In fact, it states in its video that Iceland's possibilities will be there to explore forever. “So join us today, or tomorrow. Or whenever. We are really easy going," says the friendly and silly tour guide. We might just take him up on his offer.