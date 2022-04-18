IE launches Earth Day 2022 edition: Planet Solvers

Fifty-two years ago we celebrated the first Earth Day. The term “global warming” had yet to be coined. Today, our species faces a daunting question: Where will humanity be in 52 years?

This is a question many scientists are attempting to answer. We have a firm grasp on climate science and what it will take to limit global warming.

And it’s not too late to take action. The science is settled, but the future is not.

Interesting Engineering is doing its part by providing a platform for voices working to achieve a more sustainable future by putting our planet first.

This week, in honor of Earth Day, we’re releasing a special edition filled with stories about people who have come up with ingenious solutions to problems that our world is facing.

Our editors interviewed five innovators from all over the world and backgrounds to explore their solutions. From battling air pollution to changing the world with one genetically engineered tree at a time, they’re catalyzing a different kind of conversation about the climate crisis.

Advertisement

These inventors are on a mission to make the world a better place. And we believe that all engineers would like to give that a shot.

Welcome to PLANET SOLVERS, where Interesting Engineering investigates climate challenges, solutions, and those who will lead the way.