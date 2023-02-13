M1A1 Abrams, Leopard 2, Challenger 2, vs. Russian Armor: How Are Western Tanks Going to Help Ukraine?

Ukrainian commanders believe some 300 Western main battle tanks (MBTs) will be enough to help their troops eject all Russian forces from their territory in the coming months.

Germany, Britain and United States finally decided to send their heavy weights into the battle.

France is expected to join too.

The Leopard 2A4—the most likely variant to be sent to Ukraine.

It has been reported that the Leopard 2 was estimated to be able to penetrate frontal armour of the Soviet-made T-72 tank from 1,24 miles away and that of the T-62 from more than 2,48 miles - both of which are in use by the Russian military in Ukraine.

Originally introduced into the British Army in 1994, The Challenger 2 has travelled the world on operations with the British Army including to Eastern Europe and Iraq.

When deployed this tank will be the most modern tank fighting for Ukraine.

At nearly 70 tons, the fearsome M1A1 Abrams is one of the world's heaviest tanks. It compensates for its weight with incredible firepower and terrifying maneuverability as it has a range of 265 miles as well as a top speed of about 42mph.

This 10 million dollar tank is outfitted with a 120mm smoothbore cannon, hunter-killer target acquisition system, two 7.62mm machine guns, and another 12.7mm machine gun. The tank is well-defended against all-known anti-tank weapons, thanks to Chobham composite armor made of steel and uranium.

Leclerc is armed with a 120mm smoothbore tank gun of 52 calibers, as well as 12.7mm and 7.62mm machine guns.

This tank would be a formidable — and probably superior — opponent of Russian tanks such as the T-72 and T-90.