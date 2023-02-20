Are rail guns and lasers powerful enough to fight UFOs?

A new de-classified US government report on UFO sightings by US troops has revealed hundreds of new cases.

Well, let's say a group of Grays playing hide-and-seek with us decided to up the ante a little.

How will we fight them?

Can energy weapons help us win the day?

The electromagnetic railgun (EMRG) is a weapon that fires projectiles using electricity rather than gunpowder.

Compared to conventional powder guns, railguns use magnetic fields created by high electrical currents to propel projectiles at up to seven times the speed of sound, and up to ten times the range of traditional guns.

One such gun was developed by the Office of Naval Research in 2005, and by 2012, a technology demonstrator was firing projectiles at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division in Virginia.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems is also working on a railgun for the U.S. Army.

Although LASERs are only about 70 years old the advances during this time are amazing. Solid State lasers are becoming more powerful and importantly - lighter in weight.

The U.S. Army intends to have two different types of laser weapons systems for air defense, including weapons of the 50 kilowatts and 300-kilowatt types installed on General Dynamics’ Stryker armored vehicles. Meet the Stryker

The system, which can blast more than 60 kilowatts of directed energy at targets up to five miles away, is installed on a Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. Arleigh Burke Class

Israel has already completed the integration of laser weapons into its air defense system. Iron Dome