The Thompson Gun: From Gangland Weapon to Military Icon

Gather around guys, and let me tell you the story of another iconic weapon.

Part sinner, part saint, this gun wrote quite a fascinating tale for itself.

While other weapons had been developed shortly prior with similar objectives in mind, the Thompson was the first weapon to be labeled and marketed as a "submachine gun".

It was dubbed the "Chicago Typewriter" because firing one sounded like typing on a typewriter in the distance throughout south-side Chicago.

In the infamous 1929 St. Valentine's Day Massacre, two Thompsons were used to fire 70 rounds into seven Moran Gang members in a Chicago parking garage.

However, Thompson's legacy began more than a decade before this bloody event.

It started during the First World War—a kind of war never seen before.

John Taliaferro Thompson, an officer of the US Army and a small arms specialist saw the deadlock on the Western Front trench warfare.

He envisioned a scaled-down version machine gun that could act as a "trench broom," enabling a lone infantryman to clear whole dugouts of enemy troops.

Codenamed the "Annihilator," this gun was a man-portable automatic gun fed from either a 20-round box magazine or a 50-round drum.

Its firing mechanism, called the "blish lock," limited the weapon to lower-pressure ammunition which was the .45 ACP.

Make no mistake! Even when its insane cyclic rates of up to 1,500 rpm were reduced to 600 rpm, this weapon was no joke.

However, the war ended before prototypes could be shipped to Europe.

And now this product needed a new market.

The first production model was M1921.

It was available to civilians, but due to its high price -almost half the price of a cheap new automobile-, they didn’t fly off the shelves.

M1921 Thompsons were sold in small quantities to the United States Postal Inspection Service, the United States Marine Corps, several police departments in the US, and minor international sales to various armies and police forces, chiefly in Central and South America.

But the real clientele was waiting around the corner.

During the 1920s Prohibition period bootlegging mobsters, such as Dutch Schultz and Al Capone, ruled the criminal underworld and launched the “Gangster Era.”

And the Chicago Typewriter was there to write the story.

As we said, this gun was expensive.

But the gangsters had the funds.

With 50 rounds on tap, and small enough to be concealed in a violin case, the Thompson became a weapon of terror.

When the stock market crashed in 1929 and triggered the Great Depression, a new breed of gangster emerged.

The bank robbers.

All of America knew their names: John “the Killer” Dillinger, Arthur “Pretty Boy” Floyd, Bonnie and Clyde, and George “Machine Gun” Kelly.

And as its fame grew, the Thompson with its recognizable profile, quickly became a film staple. Finally, in 1934 the National Firearms Act was passed, making it more difficult for criminals to obtain weapons like the Thompson.

However, the Thompson was to reinvent itself finally managing to fulfill its original purpose as a warfighting machine.

WWII led to a few changes to the Thompson design.

These changes, which eased the manufacture and improved suitability for field use, gave the gun a new silhouette.

In most military models, the front grip was replaced with a less fragile, more compatible, and sling-friendly horizontal hand guard.

With a little re-engineering, the Thompson became a reliable, straightforward blowback weapon.

The iconic drum magazines, which were heavy, unreliable, tough to load, and noisy on the move, were spurned by the military in favor of 30-round box magazines.

Its rear sight was replaced with a snag-free design that required less machining and was more durable.

The new gun was standardized in April 1942 as Submachine Gun, Caliber .45, M1.

In October 1942 the M1 Thompson was replaced by the further simplified M1A1.

So, as America went to war the Thompson went along - seen in the hands of the Allies

across the Pacific, European, and North African theatres.

Frankly, the Thompson was obsolete even before World War II began but the M1928A1 Thompson was the only submachine gun mass-produced in any Allied country.

This alone gave it a huge advantage over any would-be competitors.

Nevertheless by mid-1944 in mid-1944 the less elegant but more practical M3 "Grease Gun." began to enter frontline service Thompson's time as a hellraiser had come to an end.

But Tommy Gun is a handsome boy that proved that it could act outside of its conventional roles.

So, versions of it found their way into many movies.

I mean look at this list!

And no Mafia era or WWII video game is complete without this weapon.

The next time you meet one of the Thompson models in a TV show, movie, or video game, be sure to give a little nod.

This handsome old warrior deserves it.