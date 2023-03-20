The drone wars: DJI Mavic 3, R-18, the Switchblade and Warmate defending Ukraine

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has become a showcase for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in modern warfare. The use of drones has become so prevalent that this conflict is now being called the world's first full-fledged drone war. Both sides in the conflict have been utilizing a variety of UAVs, ranging from expensive military-grade systems to commercially available and even DIY drones.

One of the most popular drones being used in the conflict is the DJI Mavic 3, which costs around $1,500. This drone is used extensively by both sides for surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as for targeting enemy positions. Another drone that has gained popularity among Ukrainian forces is the R-18, which is an octocopter built from scratch by the Ukrainian company Aerorozvidka. This drone is highly prized by the company and is used for a variety of purposes, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting.

But it's not just expensive military-grade drones that are being used in this conflict. Both sides have also employed smaller, special-purpose drones, such as the Switchblade 300 and the Warmate 1. The Switchblade 300 is a backpackable, rapidly deployable, loitering precision strike missile that can be used against beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) targets from either mobile or fixed defensive positions in the field. The Warmate 1, on the other hand, is a small, plane-like unmanned system with a centrally mounted wing and a v-tail that weighs no more than 12 lb (5.4 kg).

The use of drones has had a significant impact on the course of the conflict in Ukraine. Drones have allowed both sides to gather valuable intelligence on enemy positions, movements, and intentions. They have also been used to strike at enemy positions with precision, reducing the risk of collateral damage and casualties. However, the use of drones has also led to an arms race between the two sides, with each trying to develop and deploy more advanced and effective UAVs.

One of the challenges facing both sides in the conflict is the use of jamming systems, which can disrupt or disable the signals that control drones. Both sides have employed these systems, which has led to a cat-and-mouse game of developing and deploying more advanced jamming and counter-jamming technologies.

The conflict in Ukraine has shown that drones have become an increasingly important tool in modern warfare. The use of UAVs has allowed both sides to gather valuable intelligence and strike at enemy positions with precision. However, it has also led to an arms race and the development of advanced jamming and counter-jamming technologies. As the use of drones in warfare continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how they are used in future conflicts and what impact they will have on the course of those conflicts.