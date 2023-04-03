The defenders of Ukraine's sky: NASAMS, AN/TWQ-1 Avenger, RIM-7 Seasparrow and Patriot systems

As tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine, the latter receives significant support in bolstering its air defense capabilities. With increased military activity at Ukraine's border and Russian forces focusing on civilian targets, the United States and other allies have stepped up their aid to ensure Ukraine can effectively defend itself. This article highlights the advanced missile systems and radar technology that Ukraine has recently acquired, reinforcing its defense in the face of mounting threats.

National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS)

In late 2022, Ukraine received its first shipment of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS). This delivery provided the country with a much-needed defense against Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones targeting its infrastructure. NASAMS is a highly effective air defense system designed to target various airborne threats, enhancing Ukraine's ability to protect its airspace and civilians.

AN/TWQ-1 Avenger Air Defense Systems

The United States has also provided significant support by shipping AN/TWQ-1 Avenger air defense systems to Ukraine. Four systems were initially sent in November 2022, followed by an additional eight in January 2023. The Avenger is a lightweight, highly mobile, and easily transportable surface-to-air missile fire unit. Each unit contains two missile pods with eight Stinger missiles, offering robust capabilities against enemy aircraft and drones.

RIM-7 SEASPARROW and BUK Missile Systems

Ukraine is set to receive Raytheon's RIM-7 SEASPARROW missiles, which are a direct development of the AIM-7E Sparrow air-to-air missile system. These advanced missiles will be launched from Soviet-era 9K37 BUK (NATO designation SA-11) systems, offering an upgraded defense capability. The combination of these systems will provide Ukraine with a formidable defense against various aerial threats, including aircraft and missiles.

PATRIOT Missile Systems

In response to the escalating situation, the Pentagon has expedited the delivery of PATRIOT missile systems to Ukraine. The PATRIOT is renowned for its advanced interceptor missiles and highly effective radar systems, with an average effective range of 93 miles (150 km). The arrival of these missile systems will significantly enhance Ukraine's ability to defend its airspace and civilian population.

As tensions mount along Ukraine's border, the acquisition of advanced defense systems from the United States and other allies is a crucial factor in the nation's ability to protect itself. The NASAMS, Avenger, SEASPARROW, BUK, and PATRIOT missile systems provide a powerful defense against Russian aircraft, missiles, and Iranian-made drones. With these advanced capabilities, Ukraine stands a better chance of defending its sovereignty and ensuring the safety of its people in the face of an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape.