Recent reports suggest that Russia has lost a significant number of its main battle tanks during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to US officials, it is likely that Russia has lost half or more of its main battle tanks since the invasion began. One of the primary reasons for this is the lack of sufficient infantry support or protection, which has resulted in Russian tanks moving straight into Ukrainian ambushes.

Ukrainian small combat units, equipped with the West's most advanced anti-tank systems, have been able to take advantage of the terrain they are familiar with and move to positions where they can attack Russian convoys. One such system is the FGM-148 Javelin, a state-of-the-art portable fire-and-forget anti-tank system that can lock onto and hit moving targets from a distance of 8,200 feet (2,500 meters).

Another major contributor to Russia's desperate situation is the Saab Bofors Dynamics designed NLAW, which has proven to be highly effective against Russian tanks. Additionally, Ukraine's locally manufactured Stugna-P anti-tank missile has been acclaimed for its effectiveness from the start of the invasion.

The TOW missile is another weapon that Ukrainian forces have been using to great effect. It is tube-launched and optically-tracked, and a wire-guided missile that can be manually steered towards its target by the operator. The Ukrainians have been using more advanced weapons with a higher kill probability to ensure that they hit these tanks and bring the entire column to a halt.

Once a column is immobilized, Ukrainian forces can engage and destroy the vehicles sandwiched between the immobilized front and rear vehicles with less expensive weapons like AT-4s and RPG-7s. This tactic has proven to be highly effective, and it has resulted in the loss of a significant number of Russian tanks.

The situation in Ukraine remains tense, and the conflict shows no signs of abating. However, the Ukrainian military has shown itself to be highly capable and well-equipped, and it has been able to inflict significant losses on the Russian military. The use of advanced anti-tank systems and tactics has proven to be highly effective, and it is likely that Ukraine will continue to use these weapons to great effect in the future.