From Tomahawk to Brahmos: What are cruise missiles, how do they work and what sets them apart?

In modern warfare, cruise missiles are a powerful tool in a military's arsenal. These unmanned self-propelled guided vehicles can deliver a high-explosive warhead with pinpoint accuracy to a specific target, making them a highly effective weapon system. Cruise missiles can be launched from various platforms, including ground vehicles, aircraft, surface ships, and submarines, providing military forces with extensive deployment options.

The U.S. Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) is one of the most well-known examples of modern cruise missiles. The TLAM has been widely used in conflicts such as the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the intervention in Libya. It can be launched from various platforms, including submarines and surface ships, and has a range of over 1,000 miles.

While cruise missiles have proven to be effective weapons in modern warfare, their use is not without controversy. The use of cruise missiles in conflicts can lead to civilian casualties and collateral damage, making them a subject of debate among military experts and policymakers. However, their ability to strike targets with pinpoint accuracy from a safe distance has made them a valuable tool in military operations.

In conclusion, cruise missiles are an unmanned self-propelled guided weapon that can deliver a high-explosive warhead to a specific target with pinpoint accuracy. They can be launched from various platforms, including ground vehicles, aircraft, surface ships, and submarines, providing military forces with extensive deployment options.

Cruise missiles can be broadly classified into subsonic and supersonic types, and examples of modern cruise missiles include the U.S. Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM), the Russian Kh-101 and Kh-102, and the Indian-Russian BrahMos. While their use is controversial, cruise missiles remain a potent weapon system in modern warfare.