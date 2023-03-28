Hydraulic press crushes everything in its path

The internet is full of fun content, and one of the most fascinating niches is hydraulic press videos. In these videos, individuals use a 100-ton hydraulic press to crush various items and measure the force exerted on them using a 100-ton force sensor. In this particular video, we see 10 surprisingly strong and oddly satisfying items crushed by the hydraulic press.

The first item on the list is a mug, which is surprisingly resilient to the crushing force of the press. However, as the pressure increases, the mug eventually shatters into pieces, indicating the immense force of the press.

Next up is a plastic doll, which is also able to withstand a considerable amount of pressure before finally breaking under the force of the press. Similarly, the lego blocks are able to withstand a significant amount of pressure before finally crumbling under the pressure.

As for the battery, it is easily crushed by the hydraulic press, indicating the vulnerability of such items under immense pressure. The compact disk is also crushed with relative ease, further highlighting the destructive power of the hydraulic press.

Interestingly, the tennis ball is able to withstand a considerable amount of pressure before finally popping under the immense force of the press. The yarn is also surprisingly strong, and is able to withstand a significant amount of pressure before breaking.

The tape and post-it notes are both easily crushed under the force of the hydraulic press, indicating their vulnerability under such immense pressure. Finally, the pomelo is crushed with ease, further highlighting the destructive power of the hydraulic press.

In conclusion, the hydraulic press videos provide a unique and fascinating insight into the strength and resilience of various items under immense pressure. While it is not recommended to try this at home or anywhere else, these videos offer a thrilling and satisfying experience for those who are interested in watching the raw power of a 100-ton hydraulic press in action.