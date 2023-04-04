100 ton hydraulic press presses various items compilation

Have you ever wondered how much force it would take to crush a log or a cellphone with a hydraulic press machine? Well, wonder no more! In this video, we put 10 different soft-textured objects to the test with a 100-ton hydraulic press machine and measured the force using our 100-ton force sensor.

In this video, we tested the strength of a log, a cellphone, rubik's cube, a basket, a table tennis ball, a napkin, a clothespin, a radish, and toilet paper .Each object was placed in the cylinder of the hydraulic press machine, and the force was gradually increased until the object was crushed. The force exerted on each object was measured using our 100-ton force sensor.

The results of this test show that the hydraulic press machine is a powerful tool that can apply significant force to objects. The force required to crush each object varied significantly, depending on its size, shape, and texture. The soft-textured objects, such as the napkin, clothespin, and toilet paper, required much less force to be crushed than the hard-textured objects, such as the log, volleyball, and cellphone.

In conclusion, this hydraulic press video with soft textured objects was a fascinating test of strength. The results showed that the hydraulic press machine is a powerful tool that can apply significant force to objects. The next time you come across a hydraulic press machine , you might want to think twice before putting anything under it!