How Sharkskin Is Keeping Us Healthy and Speedy

Sharkskin helps sharks reach up to 43 miles per hour, and many scientists and inventors have examined it to find possible new solutions. In 2000 Speedo launched the first Fastskin suit, inspired by sharkskin. The swimmers who wore this suit at the 2000 Sydney Olympics broke many world records.

But, it’s possible that the swimsuit was more useful because of experimentation than sharkskin. And now scientists are developing paint based on the idea of sharkskin to improve the movement of cargo ships and airplanes.

Lastly, a similar idea behind how sharkskin works so effectively in water is being applied to the walls of our hospitals. This is an attempt to stop bacteria from wandering around wards and causing more illness in the healing communities. With the company’s CEO suggesting that these covers reduce transmission of bacteria by 99%, it could be possible that all our hospitals end up using these sheets to minimize bacteria.

So, although these fish are deadly hunters in the sea and make for prime predators, it appears they have a lot to offer us.