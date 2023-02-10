How The Lotus Effect Was Discovered

Wilhelm Barthlott discovered the lotus effect. The lotus' highly rough surface, which enables air to get trapped in its cavities, was discovered by Barthlott's investigations.

This prevents condensation from forming and makes it possible for wind to move water droplets across the surface, clearing away dirt particles.This lotus paint is now regarded as a perfect example of a natural world principle being applied to technology. Its microtexture mimics the surface of a lotus leaf thanks to its clever architecture made of filler material.

As a result, it provides an effective solution to one of the most important jobs of facades: water management. Dew, rain, and fog have no chance of sticking to the surface and instead run off. Algae and fungi are deprived of the nutrients they require to grow, resulting in a pristine facade.

The benefits are radiant color intensity, long-lasting UV and weather protection, self-cleaning facades, and a longer life cycle for your buildings. As like the rest of this series, nature has provided the best solution. We just need to realize it.