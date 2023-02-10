Wasp-Inspired Drones Can Now 3D Print Buildings

In his 2007 book, Built by Animals: The Natural history of Animal Architecture, Mark Hansell examined how insects such as wasps, bees, and termites can build impressive structures while much smarter mammals such as chimpanzees can't.

Over a decade later, a team of researchers from Imperial College London and Empa got inspired by Hansell's findings to come up with their own system of collective manufacturing. The team mixed two of the most popular technologies in the tech industry and came up with the concept of 3D printing drone swarms. With the help of AI, these drones don't have to work individually as they can build structures quickly as a group by working together. Combined with a multi-robot manufacturing framework, BuilDrones and ScanDrones make aerial manufacturing possible.

This system that was inspired by wasps can make construction faster and cheaper, offering a possible solution to overpopulation and the housing crisis that comes with it. While they are at the beginning of heir development cycle, 3D printing drones have endless potential.

Can 3D printing drones be the future of the construction industry?