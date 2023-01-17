Top 5 Giant Excavators

The excavators are so heavy with their boom, bucket and rotating cab. They are mainly digging the ground or loading some materials. Their weight is different from one another, yet the differences of their weight does not mean they are not heavy. So, they are named as giant excavators.

These are five giant excavators listed here.

1-The Caterpillar 6020B excavator is 230 tons and you may not realize this excavator is nearly equal to the biggest plane around the world, Stratolaunch.

2-Komatsu PC2000-11 is about 553 tons and it is so heavy that when two-axle 25 trucks come together, they can be nearly equal to this giant excavator.

3-The weight of HITACHI EX5600-7 is more understandable when compared to the heaviest blue whale around the world since while the heaviest whale’s weight is 190 tons, this excavator is three times heavier than a blue whale.

4-Liebherr R 9800 weighs roughly three times more than a great passenger plane.

5-The last one, Caterpillar 6090 FS, is a heavy excavator that weighs about a hundred times more than the largest elephant.