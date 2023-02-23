Meet the Leviathans: 5 of the Biggest Aircraft Carriers in Operation

Since the first day of their launch, aircraft carriers have aroused both admiration and fear. They are the most powerful ships in any navy, and can project power to almost any part of the world. These floating cities are the backbone of modern naval warfare, capable of launching and recovering fighter jets, helicopters, and even drones. So, let's dive into the world of modern aircraft carriers and discover the top five biggest one

Number 5: With a full load displacement of 58,500t Admiral Kuznetsov is the only operational aircraft carrier in the Russian Navy.

Number 4: Shandong displaces roughly 66,000 – 70,000 tons. It has an overall length oh 1000 ft, and its overall beam is 240 ft

Number 3: The HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest warship ever built by the United Kingdom. It was commissioned in 2017 and is currently the flagship of the Royal Navy

Number 2: Nimitz-class aircraft carriers are a class of US Navy warships that are the largest carriers in the world after the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Number 1: At 1,106 feet in length and a displacement of over 100,000 tons, the USS Gerald R. Ford is the largest aircraft carrier in the world.