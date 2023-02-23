Trending
AI Robodogs
ChatGPT ban China
Venera 9 lander
Tinder fungus
Dragon ball Japan
Autonomous Ships
Meteorite Crater

Meet the Leviathans: 5 of the Biggest Aircraft Carriers in Operation

Let's dive into the world of modern aircraft carriers and discover the top five biggest ones.
giant machines
Russian_aircraft_carrier_Kuznetsov.jpg
EPISODE 10
Meet the Leviathans: 5 of the Biggest Aircraft Carriers in Operation
indian-pacific-heading-east.jpg
EPISODE 9
5 Of The Longest Trains To Travel And Haul Freight
maxresdefault.jpg
EPISODE 8
5 Biggest Harvesters
gaint bulldozers.jpg
EPISODE 7
These bulldozers will make you want to dig up your backyard!
Giant-Dump-Truks-thumb_8.png
EPISODE 6
The 5 Giant Trucks to Make Your Inner Child Happy
giant-cranes.png
EPISODE 5
World's Top 5 Biggest Land Based Cranes
World's Top 5 Biggest Tractors.png
EPISODE 4
World's Top 5 Biggest Tractors
Top 4 Largest Aircrafts.png
EPISODE 3
Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World
Top 5 Biggest Ships in the World.png
EPISODE 2
Top 5 Biggest Ships in the World
giant-excavator_thumb4.png
EPISODE 1
Top 5 Giant Excavators

Since the first day of their launch, aircraft carriers have aroused both admiration and fear. They are the most powerful ships in any navy, and can project power to almost any part of the world. These floating cities are the backbone of modern naval warfare, capable of launching and recovering fighter jets, helicopters, and even drones. So, let's dive into the world of modern aircraft carriers and discover the top five biggest one

Number 5: With a full load displacement of 58,500t Admiral Kuznetsov is the only operational aircraft carrier in the Russian Navy.

Number 4: Shandong displaces roughly 66,000 – 70,000 tons. It has an overall length oh 1000 ft, and its overall beam is 240 ft

Number 3: The HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest warship ever built by the United Kingdom. It was commissioned in 2017 and is currently the flagship of the Royal Navy

Number 2: Nimitz-class aircraft carriers are a class of US Navy warships that are the largest carriers in the world after the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Number 1: At 1,106 feet in length and a displacement of over 100,000 tons, the USS Gerald R. Ford is the largest aircraft carrier in the world.