Top 5 Biggest Ships in the World

Giant ships have been used to cross our oceans for hundreds of years, and nowadays we rely on them to bring us our cargo, lay deep ocean cables, and take us on luxurious cruises. Here is a list of some of the biggest ships sailing today.

5-ALLURES OF THE SEAS

MS Allure of the Seas is a Royal Caribbean International-owned Oasis-class cruise ship. It spans 16 decks and accommodates 5,400 passengers in 2,704 double occupancy staterooms and loft suites. The 12,000t ship is 1,181ft long, 213ft above the waterline, and has a maximum beam of 154ft. Allure of the Seas has a cruising speed of 22 knots. This giant ship has seven neighborhoods along with an aqua theater, spa and fitness facilities, a pool and sports zone, an entertainment area and a youth zone. Longer than four American football fields and almost as tall as a 25-story building, this ship is like a floating city!

4-Pioneering Spirit

The second ship on our list is Pioneering Spirit which is the largest construction vessel. One of Pioneering Spirit's most impressive capabilities is its ability to remove entire offshore platforms in a single piece. Pioneering Spirit can cut through the steel legs of an offshore platform and lift it off the seabed in a single piece using its powerful lifting systems and advanced cutting technologies. This reduces not only the amount of debris left behind, but also the risk of environmental damage. This ship can install pipelines. It is 1253 ft (382m) long and 124 meters wide, with a slot length of 122 meters and width of 59 meters which makes it the size of two supertankers. It is wider than the Eiffel Tower and as tall as a 30-story building.

This twin-hulled vessel resembles conjoined twins. Pioneering Spirit can sail under her own power at a high transit speed, making her suitable for worldwide use.

3-JACQUES SAADE

The CMA CGM Jacques Saadé is the first LNG-powered container ship of a class of nine sisterships. It is the largest container vessel powered by liquified natural gas. The vessel is named in honor of the CMA CGM Group’s founder, the late Jacques Saadé. This 1,062 feet long massive ship is packed with innovations, and its cockpit is outfitted with cutting-edge digital technologies to aid the commander and crew, particularly during port maneuvers. Its beam (width) is equivalent to the width of almost two and a half Olympic-sized swimming pools. It has broken a new world record with the number of full containers on a single ship. Despite its massive size, the CMA CGM Jacques Saadé is designed to be highly efficient and can travel at speeds of up to 22 knots. It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including advanced propulsion systems and fuel-efficient engines.

2-MSC GULSUN

MSC Gulsun was the world's largest container ship when she was launched in 2019. This massive vessel was built at the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Geoje shipyard in South Korea. With a length of almost 1,312 feet, it's almost as long as four football fields put together. And with a capacity of over 23,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), it can carry the same amount of cargo as 23,000 standard shipping containers. That's enough to fill over 30 Olympic-sized swimming pools!

But the MSC Gulsun isn't just about size and capacity. It's also a marvel of modern technology, with state-of-the-art engines that make it one of the most fuel-efficient ships of its kind. And with a beam (width) of over 197 feet, it's almost as wide as a modern aircraft carrier.

1- PRELUDE FLNG

The last one is Prelude FLNG. Prelude FLNG is the largest offshore facility ever constructed and the world’s largest floating liquid natural gas platform. This capable giant is 243 ft (74m) wide and 1,601 ft (488m) long. It is longer than four Airbus A380s placed end to end.

Despite its massive size, Prelude FLNG is designed to be highly mobile and can be relocated to different locations around the world as needed.

But size isn't the only impressive feature of Prelude FLNG. It is also equipped with state-of-the-art technology that allows it to extract, process, and liquefy natural gas at sea. This not only reduces the need for onshore facilities, but it also allows for the extraction of natural gas from remote or hard-to-reach locations.

So, this is it for this episode. Please let us know which giant machines you would like to see in our series!