Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World

BOEING 787-10 DREAMLINER

The Boeing 787-10 is a midsize, dual-aisle, twin-engine jet produced by the American aerospace company Boeing. It is the largest aircraft within the 787 family with the longest body. In fact, it is so long that the aircraft’s mid fuselage section can’t be transported by air. Composite materials make up 50 percent of the primary structure, including the fuselage and wing.

Despite its massive size and up to 78.000 lbf of engine power, it is quiet thanks to the engine nacelles' serrated edges, which reduce noise levels both outside and inside the cabin by up to 60%.

In standard configuration, the Boeing 787-10 accommodates 330 passengers, which is 36% more than the capacity of the 787-8 and 14% more than the 787-9.

It can also carry 40 massive LD3 cargo containers in the underfloor hold – 2 more than the A380.

The air flowing through a 787-10 engine at takeoff power could inflate the Goodyear blimp in less than 4 seconds.

AIRBUS 380

This is the largest passenger airliner in the world. It is so huge that, airports had to upgrade their facilities to accommodate this giant.

It has 40% more usable space than Boeing 747 Airbus 380 is also one of the longest range airliners, with a range of up to 8,477nmi (15,700km).

It is a true behemoth with a wingspan of 261.8 feet (79.8 meters), a length of 239.5 feet (73 meters), and a maximum take-off weight of more than 1.2 million pounds (540,000 kg).

This gentle giant commands a special kind of respect since other airplanes have to wait up to three minutes before they can start their takeoff after an A380 due to the wake turbulence from its four engines and wingtips.

In Economy, you get an extra legroom compared to other airplanes.

Plus, the A380 has one of the quietest cabins ever built -even on takeoff.

STRATOLAUNCH

The Stratolaunch aircraft, has a wingspan of 385 feet (117 meters), which is longer than any other aircraft's wingspan.

This is why this one needed a special hangar for its construction.

It is longer than the length of an American football field!

Just to put it in perspective, the double-decker Airbus A380's wingspan 262 feet (nearly 80 meters).

It is a special kind of aircraft since it was designed to launch rockets into space from high altitude.

This one boasts two identical fuselages, six Pratt & Whitney engines on 28 wheels, and what amounts to three wings—one in the center.

Being a bicipital aircraft the Stratolaunch has two heads.

The cockpit on the starboard (right when facing forward) fuselage is manned; the port-side cockpit, meanwhile, is designed to stay empty and unpressurized.

The Stratolaunch aircraft weighs 500,000 pounds (226,799 kilograms) empty, can carry 250,000 pounds (113,399 kilograms) of fuel, and with payload can take off at a maximum weight of 1.3 million pounds (589,676 kilograms).

It has 28 wheels!

ANTONOV AN 225 “MRIYA”

The last, but definitely not least! Mriya means "dream" in Ukrainian, and this aircraft used to create a fuss everywhere it went. Being 275 feet, 7 inches long the Antonov An-225 Mriya was longer than the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A380, which made it the largest strategic cargo transport in the world.

It was long enough to transport two prototype wind turbine blades from China to Denmark. Which became the longest cargo ever flown by plane. The An-225 carried the heaviest single cargo item ever sent through the air in 2009: a 417,000-pound generator for an Armenian gas power plant.

The list goes on and on, as the plane had 242 world records under its belt! It had an empty weight of 628,317 lb. To carry this heavy weight Mriya had 32 wheels that spread across its landing gear. It used a specially designed nose gear which allowed the aircraft to ‘kneel’ for easier loading and unloading.

Sadly, the Russian invasion of Ukraine put an end to its aerial exploits, with this six-engine beautiful giant being a victim of Russian forces' assault on Kyiv's Hostomel Airport.

