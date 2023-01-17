World's Top 5 Biggest Tractors

Get ready to meet the biggest and baddest tractors on the planet! These massive machines are built for heavy farming and agricultural tasks, and they're not afraid to get their hands dirty

Our first guest for this episode is the mighty New Holland T9 700. The New Holland T9 700 SmartTrax II is a powerful and versatile tractor that is well-suited for use in a variety of agricultural tasks, particularly in conditions where improved traction and flotation are desired.

These marvelous machines are manufactured by CNH industrial at its Fargo North Dakota tractor factory. With a weight of about 28 tons and a length of 31ft (9.6 meters) the T9 700 SmartTrax II tractor is the largest track tractor available from New Holland. It has a wheelbase of 20 ft (6.2 meters) and a height of 11.4 ft (3.6 meters).

Despite its size, the tractor is designed to be agile and easy to maneuver, thanks to the use of tracks and other features.

The T9 700 SmartTrax II also includes a number of advanced features that improve efficiency and productivity. As with the most high-end machines, this tractor has a variety of options for customizing the cab and other features to meet the needs of the operator.

The Quadtrac is not your typical tractor. It's a high-tech machine designed for speed and efficiency. Case IH's 1986 acquisition of Steiger made it one of the first brands to mass-produce 4WD articulated tractors, and with the introduction of Case IH Quadtrac machines in 1997, it became the first to offer a four-tracked, articulated, high-horsepower tractor. These features are combined in the Steiger 620 Quadtrac tractor In 2017, this machine set records at the Nebraska Tractor Test Laboratory for drawbar fuel efficiency, drawbar horsepower, and maximum pull.

This 28.7 ft (8.7m) long 24.3 tons (almost the weight of two Type D school buses) giant is equipped with a 12.9-liter Stage IV-compliant FPT engine with two-stage turbo.

The 620’s standard 16x2 full Powershift transmission lets the tractor reach road speeds up to 25 mph (40 km/h). A four-point cab suspension stabilizes the cab in all directions for a smooth ride on any terrain. The Quadtrac is widely used in a variety of applications, including farming, forestry, and oil and gas exploration.

Welcome to the John Deere 9RX 640 tractor, the ultimate machine for tackling the toughest jobs on the farm. With its powerful engine and advanced features, this beast of a tractor is ready to take on anything you throw at it. Weighing in at 28t (base weight) and 691 max engine horsepower, the 9RX 640 is John Deere’s biggest and most powerful 4-track tractor. But, thanks to the engineers at John Deere, this behemoth rides smoothly.

ActiveCommand Steering (ACS) lets you choose your steering ratio based on the task at hand. You don’t have to compromise between pinpoint turns in the field and smooth, easy steering during transport – you can have it all.

When you’re spending dozens of hours per week in the cab, a comfortable operating environment isn’t just an option–the right features, in the right places, let you and your operators work at your best, dawn to dusk and beyond.

The MT975B is the world's largest tractor in current production and one of the world's heaviest and widest tractors. It's so tall that just getting into the cab requires six steps! AGCO in Minnesota produced the Challenger MT975B 4WD tractor. It has a Caterpillar 18.1L 6-cylinder turbo diesel engine that produces 570 hp and runs on a 390 gallon fuel tank. This massive tractor weighs in at 30t. The Challenger MT975B was introduced in 2006 and produced for four years before being discontinued.

Well, this one puts the "B" in BIG. Standing at over 14 feet tall and weighing in at over 50 tons, the largest tractor in the world must be seen to be believed! Designed for the Rossi Brothers in 1977, the Big Bud 16V-747 is powered by a 16-cylinder Detroit Diesel engine that delivers 1100 horsepower. This is a 24-liter Detroit Diesel engine, 3-times larger than a Bugatti Veyron’s 8-liter W16 with the same cylinder count. The torque is around 3000 lb-ft, which is three times that of a typical hypercar, and Bud accomplished this with two superchargers and two turbochargers. Impressive eh?

Big Bud 16V-747 has a tank capacity of 1,000 U.S. gallons (3,800 liters) and unique tires with an 8-foot (2.4-meter) diameter made by the United Tire Company of Canada.

It retired in 2009 due to being uneconomical and those big 8-foot (2.4-meter) diameter tires were no longer available.

After enjoying a warm, cozy retirement in different museums, the Big Bud 747 returned to duty once again around 2020, after a new large tire, the LSW1400 was available.

So, this wraps up today's episode. I mean, it is hard to follow a 50-ton giant tractor, which had to wait almost a decade for tires large enough to carry its weight on the field!