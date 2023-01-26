The 5 Giant Trucks to Make Your Inner Child Happy

As there is a demand for larger payload capacities, dump trucks are constantly being manufactured in larger sizes.

Customers prefer to use a single large dump truck rather than a fleet of smaller trucks because of their massive haul ability.

Some mining dump trucks are too large to be driven on public roads. Instead, they are disassembled and shipped to the customer, where they are then assembled on-site!

Now, those are our kinda trucks don’t you think?

Well then, without further ado, let's check out the 5 biggest mining trucks!

Our first truck is Komatsu 960E-2K. This big boy is almost 42ft long and more than 25ft (7m)tall. It’s nominal payload is a mind blowing 360t. The heart of this machine is a high performance Komatsu SSDA18V170 engine producing 3.500 HP. Fuel efficiency is maximized due to optimized air handling with two-stage turbocharging. Field tested in the toughest applications, Komatsu Drive is a unique system that features improved torque capacity and a top speed of 40 mph. Since working in harsh environments necessitates special features to make the operator's life easier, the Komatsu 960E-2K cab design offers a comfortable and productive environment to meet today's mining demands. Tinted windows, heating and air conditioning, acoustical insulation, double-sealed doors, filters, and pressurized air are all standard features in the cab.

Next in line is the mighty Liebherr T 284. Introduced in 2012 as the largest mining dump truck in the world this machine is equipped with the most powerful engine in the class, MTU 20V4000 C22 rated at 3000 kW (4023 HP). It continues to be the lightest (lowest empty vehicle weight) and most capable (highest payload) ultra-class mining truck.This ultra-class truck is capable of hauling up to 413 tons and is well-matched with a variety of hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and rope shovels. The overall length of this giant truck is 51.4ft (15.69m), the overall width is 31.4ft (9.679m) and the loading height is 24ft (7.42m). The model has no standard body capacity as all bodies are customized. The Liebherr T 284 haul truck can be fully loaded in just five passes when paired with Liebherr R 9800, the largest hydraulic excavator from Liebherr. (If you want to learn more about giant excavators don’t forget to check our video)

Our third choice is the Caterpillar 797F. This one is one of the most productive 400-ton trucks in the market. It actually breaks that weight range with just 1 ton, as it weighs 401 tons. It’s fast, fuel-efficient, and delivers class-leading productivity, making it the industry benchmark for a lower cost per ton in its size class. Although the price varies based on individual customer specifications, each 797 costs approximately US$5,000,000. It has an overall height of 51 ft 6 in (15.70 m), an overall length of 49 ft 6 in (15.09 m), and a maximum speed of 42 mph (68 km/h). The tire size of the 797 is over 13 ft in diameter — that’s more than double the height of two average-sized men!

The second place of our list belongs to another Caterpillar giant! Yes, we are talking about the awesome Caterpillar 798 AC. The 798 AC delivers a payload up to 410 tons, high speed on grade, easier maintenance, and excellent electric retarding and brake performance. The electrically-driven machine is powered by a 16-cylinder CAT C175-16 engine providing the power of 2610 kW (3500 HP) and can travel 39.7 mph (64 km/h). It has an overall body-raised height of 48.85 ft (14.8 m) and an overall high altitude only length of 51.87ft (15.8m). This machine is known for delivering the highest standard payload available in its size class.

Ok. It’s time for us to hail the king!

We are talking about none other than the colossal BelAZ 75710 which was developed by Belarusian engineers with the aim of having a suitable load for a Russian mining company.

This behemoth is 65ft (20m) long, 32ft (10m) wide, and 26ft (8m)m tall. Well, to put it in perspective we can say that a typical ceiling height in an apartment is 8 feet. It weighs 400t empty and can carry 500t. Wait, this means that when fully loaded, this truck outweighs the Antonov An-225’s maximum take-off weight! Did you know it was the heaviest aircraft ever to take to the skies?

The 75710 has 32 cylinders because it is powered by two V-16, 2330-HP engines, giving it a total of 4660 horsepower. Another reason for the two engines is if one of them breaks down, the other will ensure that the truck will reach the workshop by itself. Yeah, good luck trying to tow this one to the machine shop.

BelAZ 75710 costs a whopping 6 million USD. Even its 5.7-ton heavy tires cost around $90,000 USD each!