These bulldozers will make you want to dig up your backyard!

6- This one is the Dressta’s heaviest and most powerful crawler dozer. With an operating weight of 73,8t and net flywheel power of 515hp this machine is ready to take on the tough jobs. It has a max height of 13,8ft and its width over tracks is 10 ft. It has a blade capacity up to 52 yd3. This machine offers a comfortable, sound-suppressed and pressurized cab with enlarged glass area which provides a clear and direct line of sight to both the blade and ripper.

5- The PR 776 is an extremely powerful dozer that is suitable for any application, whether it is used for heavy-duty ripping, transporting materials, or grading. This giant is an 80t crawler with a blade capable of moving up to 28.7 cubic yards per load. Its top of the cab height is 14,3 ft and width over tracks is 10,4ft. The Liebherr PR 776 Litronic's diesel engine (598kW / 768 HP) is built for tough mining and extraction operations and provides enough power to handle any situation.

4-SD90-C5 is the flagship mining dozer of the Chinese manufacturer Shantui. This metal monster weighs over 116t and delivers a performance of 962 HP when equipped with the Cummins QST30 electronic control engine. The cab is integrally sealed to effectively isolate the noise and lower the driver's parotid noise to 80dB, which meets the EU regulation. The SD90-C5 can be equipped with either semi-U blade or U-blade attachment. This one is 37 ft long, 17 ft wide and 15 ft tall.

3- Komatsu is one of the most important manufacturers of big bulldozers globally. Komatsu D475A-8 is a great combination of power and speed. With an operating weight of over 123 t and an engine power of 777 kW/1040 HP that delivers excellent productivity. This spectacular machine is powerful enough to be recognized as one of the world's largest production bulldozers on the market. Komatsu D475A-8 is a big boy with 37 ft in length, 17 ft in width, and 15,7 ft in height. Its blade capacity matches this machine's specs as it can move almost 45 cubic yards per load.

2- When you’re moving heavy loads, bigger is truly better. Caterpillar D11T CD is not just one of the biggest bulldozers in the world, but also the largest Caterpillar dozer ever built. This metal colossus weighs 124 tons, has a 695 kW (913 HP) engine, and a strong blade made of high tensile strength steel with a box-section that resists twisting and cracking and can handle up to 57 cubic yards of material. The mainframe, which is purpose-built to absorb high impact shock loads and twisting forces during severe dozing and ripping applications, is one of the best features of this Cat dozer. Caterpillar D11T CD is 35 ft long, 12 ft wide and 15.5 ft tall. Did you know that Rampage from the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen movie is a Caterpillar D11 bulldozer? This is as cool as it gets.

1- Ok, first of all this machine weighs 183 tons. That’s more than the combined weight of three M1 Abrams main battle tanks!The ACCO Super Bulldozer, built from Caterpillar and custom-adapted parts, was originally destined for Libya's land development program in the early 1980s. However, a trade embargo stopped it from ever being exported there. So, the world’s biggest bulldozer has never been used. As the strongest and biggest dozer in the world, this machine is powered by two 675 HP (503 kW) Caterpillar engines placed horizontally opposed that deliver a total combined output of 1350 HP (1010 kW)! The ACCO Super Bulldozer is almost 40 ft long, 22 ft wide and 21.3 ft tall. Well, of course it has a matching giant blade that is 23 ft wide.

