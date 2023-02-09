5 Biggest Harvesters

Their massive threshing drums pound and shake the stalks, separating the grain from the chaff. Meanwhile, their state-of-the-art sensors scan for any imperfections, ensuring that only the best crops make it into the hopper.

But size isn't the only thing that sets these harvesters apart. They're also equipped with the latest technology, from advanced GPS systems to self-driving capabilities. This allows them to work day and night, rain or shine, without stopping.

So buckle up and join us as we take a closer look at some of the most impressive giant harvesters in action. From the countryside to the city, these machines are changing the way we grow and harvest our food, and we're here to see it all.

5- Case IH Axial Flow 9250

Case IH expanded its combine lineup with new 50 series Axial-Flow combines, including new Axial-Flow 250 series combines equipped with the optional AFS Harvest CommandTM combine automation system.

With the new 250 series Axial-Flow combines, you can choose from three levels of automation technology so you can pick the right level to fit your operation.

250 series combines have a redesigned feeder house for improved durability and reliability in demanding crop conditions.

FPT’s 16-liter 16-cylinder engine delivers 625 hp. The collapsible grain hopper has a capacity of approximately 3,830 gallons and it is capable of harvesting up to 350 acres an hour being also one of the largest case combine in the world.

The Case IH Axial Flow 9250 combine harvester has a total weight of approximately 44,000 pounds and is approximately 23 feet in length. These measurements may vary slightly based on the specific configuration of the combine.

4- The Fendt IDEAL 10T, a powerful combine harvester that is distinguished primarily by a unique threshing system, which is able to crop under all weather conditions.

All IDEAL combines feature the automated IDEALharvest system, which uses a special grain-quality camera and numerous sensors that provide real-time crop-flow visualization and direct the system to change settings and compensate for conditions to achieve the operator’s pre-set harvest strategy.

The rotors in the dual helix processor are each 24 in. in diameter and nearly 16 ft. long

In addition, operators will spend less time unloading and more time harvesting with the fastest unloading rate in the industry, 6.0 bu./second, with the IDEAL Streamer 6.0 auger as standard equipment

The agriculture machine is powered by a MAN 16.2l engine capable to deliver a maximum output of 790 hp. This giant has a total separation area of 48 ft² and its grain tank size is 485 bu.

3- In 2020, the Claas Lexion 8900 was recognized as the biggest combine harvester in the world.

Its APS Synflow Hybrid threshing system can thresh out a higher percentage of grain.

It also has a grain tank that can hold up to 4755 gallons and can be emptied in 100 seconds.

The Claas Lexion 8900 has a grain hopper of 47,550 gallons. This machine has 790 hp from a six-cylinder, 16-liter MAN engine. The largest model always runs on TerraTrac tracks on European roads, with an empty weight of more than 44,000 pounds.

This combine harvester has the longest transfer pipe on the market, with a length of over 36 ft.

2- As the largest combine ever built by John Deere, X9 combine harvester has exceeded all previous performance limits. We are talking about a performance of 200,000 pounds /hour – that’s a 3,600 pounds trailer every nine minutes. John Deere dethroned Class Lexicon as the largest combine harvester with this machine.

X9’s grain hopper has a capacity of 4,279 gallons. The transfer pipe can pour 49 gallons/second into the trailer. The X9 has two rotors. The 6-cylinder DPS engine delivers a maximum power of 700 hp. Equipped with tracks, the 6,400 pounds X9 has a travel width of under 11.84 ft.

1- The Tribine T1000 is a one-of-a-kind, 23t orange monolith strong enough to carry its own body weight in grain and with the stamina to run for 24 hours straight.

This giant machine is the largest combine harvester in the world. Instead of the standard design, the engineers used over many years, the machines’ design is notable for its articulated steer frame. Its rear section is home to a massive grain tank. Another appealing aspect is that the car has two Cummins engines, one in the front and another in the rear, which provide 650 hp. The massive grain hopper has a capacity of 9,298 gallons, and the unloading speed is almost 79 gallons/s. No other harvester on the market can match this speed! The Tribine T1000, which weighs 50,000 pounds, will not be seen on European fields because its transport width is 14,56 ft, which is too wide for most EU roads.

