The USS Zumwalt is the largest destroyer in the world

The United States Navy is set to test-fire its new hypersonic weapon from the stealth destroyer USS Zumwalt in December 2025, according to reports from a symposium in Virginia earlier this year. This move marks the latest development in the capabilities of one of the biggest surface combatants in the world, the USS Zumwalt.

Designed to boost naval might at sea, the Zumwalt-class destroyers provide the Navy with a range of command and control, force projection, deterrence, and sea control capabilities. These next-generation destroyers are equipped with cutting-edge technology and survivability features to combat both current and future threats.

One of the most significant developments in the Zumwalt-class destroyers is the Navy's decision to arm them with hypersonic missiles by 2025. According to USNI News, Lockheed Martin is expected to mount these missiles on the ship.

The Navy's commander of operations, who spoke with Breaking Defense in February 2021, revealed that the Zumwalt-class ships would be the first to test out the hypersonic technology. This move will give the Navy an unprecedented advantage in combat, as hypersonic missiles are capable of traveling at speeds of Mach 5 or higher, making them almost impossible to intercept.

The USS Zumwalt is also outfitted with a range of other cutting-edge technologies, including advanced radar and stealth features that make it difficult for adversaries to detect. The ship's power system is also unique, with an integrated power system that allows it to generate enough electricity to power future weapons systems and sensors.

The USS Zumwalt represents a significant advancement in naval technology and capabilities. Equipped with hypersonic missiles and other cutting-edge technologies, this destroyer is well-positioned to combat threats both now and in the future. As the Navy continues to test and refine its capabilities, the USS Zumwalt will undoubtedly play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the United States and its allies.