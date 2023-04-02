The biggest dumptruck in the world, one capable of moving 450 tonnes in one go

Mining is an industry that heavily relies on the use of large-scale equipment to extract valuable raw materials from the earth. One such piece of equipment is the BELAZ 75710, the world's largest truck used for transporting mined rock. With a weight capacity of 450 tons, this monster truck is a game-changer in the mining industry, enabling companies to move larger quantities of raw materials more efficiently.

The BELAZ 75710 was designed with efficiency in mind. Larger trucks are more efficient in delivering tons of mining-related raw materials, and the maintenance costs of one huge vehicle are significantly lower than those of two half-size trucks. This truck is an expensive, huge, and cool piece of equipment that has become a symbol of modern mining technology.

One of the most impressive features of the BELAZ 75710 is its tank capacity. The gasoline tank on this beast is 56 times bigger than a typical car's gas tank. The truck has two V16 engines, each with a combined output of 4660 HP and 2330 HP, totaling 32 cylinders. To understand the scale of this enormous machine, a typical living room is the size of its engine bay. The BELAZ 75710 is larger than an entire house, measuring 65 feet (20 meters) long, 32 feet (10 meters) wide, and 26 feet (8 meters) high.

The BELAZ 75710 is not just a massive truck; it is also an incredibly powerful one. With a 16-cylinder, 1715 kW engine, this enormous truck only uses 5.6 tons of diesel in 12 hours. Additionally, the truck can operate nonstop for 23 hours, making it an incredibly reliable piece of equipment.

Another impressive feature of the BELAZ 75710 is its ability to move easily up slopes of up to 18 percent. This makes it an ideal vehicle for mining operations in areas with challenging terrain. The truck's eight air filters also ensure that it operates efficiently in harsh conditions.

In conclusion, the BELAZ 75710 is an engineering marvel that has revolutionized the mining industry. Its massive size, impressive tank capacity, and powerful engine make it an ideal vehicle for transporting large quantities of mined rock efficiently. Despite its enormous size, the BELAZ 75710 is also incredibly reliable, making it an essential piece of equipment for any mining operation. As technology continues to advance, we can expect to see even more impressive mining equipment being developed to improve efficiency and productivity in the industry.