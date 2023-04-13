Trending
Mil Mi 26: The world's largest cargo helicopter capable of carrying aircraft

The biggest and mightiest helicopter. It outperforms any existing heavy-transport helicopter in terms of weight-lifting capability and range of cargo delivered.
Interesting Engineering
| Apr 13, 2023 02:00 PM EST
Created: Apr 13, 2023 02:00 PM EST
The Mi-26, a heavy-lift helicopter, is the largest transport helicopter in the world. It was built to aid in the exploitation of impoverished areas, and has since found extensive use in the military field as well.

Developed in the 1970s, the Mi-26 was designed to carry out functions that the V-12 was unable to. With an eight-blade main lift rotor, the helicopter can carry an enormous amount of cargo, making it an ideal aircraft for transporting heavy equipment to remote locations.

One of the most impressive features of the Mi-26 is its engine load-sharing technology. Even if one of the engines malfunctions, the helicopter can continue flying, ensuring that critical missions can still be carried out even in the face of unexpected technical difficulties.

Due to its size and capabilities, the Mi-26 has found widespread use in the military field. It has been used for years to transport military equipment to far-off locations, including personnel carriers and mobile ballistic missiles.

But the Mi-26's potential extends far beyond the military field. Its ability to transport large amounts of cargo makes it an invaluable asset in humanitarian missions as well. With its capacity to carry heavy equipment and supplies to remote areas, the Mi-26 has played a crucial role in providing aid to communities in need around the world.

While the Mi-26 was originally developed to aid in the exploitation of impoverished areas, its capabilities have proven to be useful in many different contexts. As technology continues to advance and new challenges arise, it is likely that the Mi-26 will continue to be a valuable asset in a wide range of missions and applications.