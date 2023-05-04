Featuring one of the most voluminous cargo holds of any civil or military aircraft

The Beluga, also known as the "supercarrier," is a remarkable aircraft that was designed specifically for transportation operations. This one-of-a-kind cargo plane has been the preferred choice of airlines worldwide for many years, and it is easy to see why.

Originally named "The Super Transporter," the Beluga was built as an upgraded variant of the Airbus A300 to carry oversized cargo. The aircraft's unique design and shape, resembling that of a beluga whale, was the inspiration behind the name change.

One of the key features of the Beluga is its enormous cargo hold, which can accommodate a diverse range of cargo, including some genuinely extraordinary objects. The famous painting "La liberté guidant le peuple" by Eugène Delacroix, for example, was flown from Paris to Tokyo aboard the Beluga, showcasing the aircraft's versatility and capability to transport sensitive and valuable goods.

The Beluga's dimensions are impressive, with a length of 56.15 meters, a wingspan of 44.84 meters, and a height of 17.24 meters. The aircraft's cargo hold has a length of 37.7 meters, a width of 7.1 meters, and a height of 7.4 meters, making it capable of carrying payloads of up to 56 short tons (51 metric tons or 51,000 kg).

To cater to the growing demand for oversized cargo transport, Airbus developed an even larger variant of the Beluga, known as the BelugaXL. The BelugaXL's cargo hold is 30% larger than its predecessor, making it capable of carrying two A350 XWB wings, the largest item in the Airbus inventory. The BelugaXL also boasts advanced technology, including winglets that enhance aerodynamic performance, enabling it to fly longer distances.

In conclusion, the Beluga is an exceptional aircraft that has become an icon in the aviation industry. Its unique design and impressive cargo capacity have made it the go-to aircraft for airlines worldwide. With the introduction of the BelugaXL, Airbus has set a new benchmark for oversized cargo transport, solidifying its position as a leader in the aviation industry.