Believe it or not, the modest city of Pisa was not the only place with an infamous leaning tower in history. The Tower of Zaragoza also began to lean shortly after its construction ended in 1504. The lean became so bad that the city of Zaragoza had to start demolishing the building in 1892. The Tower of Pisa closely avoided the chopping block by not being in an urban area, but it came close to destruction on more than one occasion. The Leaning Tower of Pisa now stands at 185 ft 11 inches or 183 feet 3 inches if you are standing on the shorter side and weighs a staggering 16.000 tons. But its height fluctuates due to the ever-changing tilt of the tower.

Originally intended as a bell tower for the Pisa Cathedral Complex, the construction of the tower started in 1173. The architect for this work remains disputed but the two main candidates are Bonanno Pisano and Diotisalvi. Maybe the mystery is for the best, as we now don’t know who to blame for the tilt. The construction process was an arduous one, as the Republic of Pisa was in constant conflict with nearby states and didn't have the resources to continue the construction most of the time. Like that wasn’t enough, when the construction of the second floor started, the foundation of the tower started to sink, mostly due to the ground being unstable. The tilt didn’t discourage the city though and the building's construction continued. To compensate for the tilt, they started building one side slightly taller than the other, giving the tower its famous curve. The architectural style of the building mixes influences, with the tower itself being Romanesque and the belfry being heavily inspired by gothic architecture.

After a long and troublesome construction process, the tower was finished in 1327, only one year before the 2nd-century anniversary of the groundbreaking. The long construction was probably a good thing though because it allowed the ground to settle down and stabilize a bit.

In its long history, the tower played important roles in interesting events, including a Galileo experiment. The physicist was living in the city of Pisa at the time and held a demonstration, dropping two cannon balls of different masses. The cannon balls hit the ground at the same time proving the law of freefall to be true once again. Dropping two heavy cannonballs doesn’t seem that smart now considering we know how unstable the ground is but he probably knew he would be fine. The tower was also used as a Nazi observation post in WWII. A U.S. army sergeant, Leon Weckstein who discovered Nazi presence in the area, was impressed by the beauty of the site, which also includes the Pisa Cathedral and Pisa Baptistery, and refused to call an airstrike, sparing the tower from destruction once again.

Then there is the looming fear of the tilt. What makes the tower so famous is also the most likely thing to destroy it. In its long history, The Leaning Tower of Pisa has been fighting an uphill battle to stand straight, losing the battle most of the time. Ever since it was completed, each passing decade caused the tower to lean even more. In 1990 this problem was solved to a degree, if you pardon the pun, by removing 42 tons of soil underneath the taller side of the tower. This and other precautions, like placing counterweights to maintain the balance, made the tilt slightly better and it is said that the tower will be stable for another 300 years. So if you haven’t already, you have 3 centuries to go see this iconic tower yourself and even do the cliche pose.