Why is La Sagrada Familia Not Finished?

It is a dream for many devout Roman Catholics to visit places that are deemed sacred or with an affinity to the religion. The list most likely includes Jerusalem and the Vatican, where the pope resides. Aside from these religious sites, now included in the list is the Basílica i Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família or also known as the La Sagrada Familia.

Located in Barcelona, Spain, this building is a minor basilica of the Roman Catholic Church and is soon to be the largest once completed. This church is truly one of a kind and is very unique compared to other Roman Catholic churches built. Its overall design and architecture would truly be appreciated by anyone who can witness it in person, regardless of religion.

The majestic structure was designed by Antoni Gaudi and its construction actually began in 1882 and is expected to be finished by 2026. Even if it would take more than 100 years to be completed, it is without a doubt, worth the wait due to the building’s intricate design.

The building is estimated to reach 172 meters in height once it is completed. One of the features of La Sagrada Familia that quickly distinguishes it from other churches is its many towering spires. A total of 18 spires are needed to complete the design of the building. Four of the eighteen spires symbolize the four evangelists, twelve spires symbolize the apostles, one symbolizes the Virgin Mary, and the final spire in the middle, which is the tallest, symbolizes Jesus Christ.

Over the years, computer technology was integrated into the building of the church in order to aid in the design process even after Gaudi died. Mark Burry and Jane Burry developed a mathematical system that allowed a geometric language to predict how Gaudi himself would have designed the remaining parts of the church. Later on, other technologies like robotics were also integrated into the building process such as the carving of stones, 3D printed scale models, and laser technologies.

There are a lot of reasons behind the delays in building the La Sagrada Familia. This includes certain events in history that actually halted and delayed the process, leading into the present time where its already been more than 100 years and is still under construction. In the absence of any major delays, the structure is said to be completed in time for Gaudi’s 100th death anniversary.

Despite the unfinished status, people can still access the La Sagrada Familia and appreciate the beauty of its iconic build. Who knows how much more magnificent this structure will be once it is finished?