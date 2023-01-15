The Wonders of Taipei 101: A Skyscraper Like No Other

If you have ever been to the city of Taipei in Taiwan, it's impossible for you to miss this building. The Taipei 101 was actually the world’s tallest building from 2004 until 2010 but remains to be the tallest building in Taiwan. This huge structure has a lot to offer from its amenities, commercial spaces, and public observatory, but what’s interesting about it is the engineering and architecture behind it.

The Taipei 101 stands a total of 1671 feet (509m) with 101 floors and 5 basement levels. This skyscraper was built by KTRT Joint Venture and was designed by C.Y. Lee & Partners. Aside from being such a tall building, what makes it stand out is its unique architectural design that actually took inspiration from ancient Chinese pagodas.

The exterior of the building is made out of glass and aluminum panels that are positioned under a distinctive hexagonal pattern. If this wasn’t cool enough, the exterior can actually be programmed to display different color patterns with its LED lighting system. Just think about how cool this would look at nighttime and during special occasions like the new year’s celebration with fireworks all around.

A skyscraper like this building definitely has a lot of floor levels. The Taipei 101 has a public observatory deck, which makes it a must-visit for tourists and locals alike to witness an outstanding panoramic view of the city. Located near the top of the building, one must think it might take a while in the elevator to reach the observatory but that’s not the case. The building actually has some fast elevators that could reach the observatory from the ground floor in just 37 seconds.

Another thing that makes this building fascinating aside from its architecture is the system it has to maintain structural stability. The Taipei 101 houses a massive damper between the 88th and 92nd stories of the building. The purpose of this damper system is to combat earthquakes and strong winds that would otherwise cause the building to sway.

The innovative damper system of the building is a 730-ton gold-covered orb that swings like a pendulum in response to the forces of nature. It is a passive damping system that works using the natural movement of the building and gravitational force to minimize sway by 30 to 40 percent.

There is a lot more about Taiwan’s tallest building that makes it iconic. Should you plan to visit the country’s capital city soon, don’t forget to check it out and be mesmerized by its beauty.