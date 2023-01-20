The Empire State Building: From Office Building to Pop Culture Icon

Close your eyes and imagine the New York skyline for a second. What is the first building that sticks out in your mind? The chances are, that building is the Empire State Building. It is etched into our minds thanks to its many depictions in movies and TV shows. The tallest building in the world at some point, the Empire State Building is a marvel of engineering and a great example of urban architecture.

It is about 4.7 times taller than its closest competitor for being the symbol of New York, the Statue of Liberty and casts an enormous shadow on 34th street in Manhattan. The Empire State Building is such a big part of pop culture that it deeply inspired world renown artists like Andy Warhol and fictional characters like Ted Mosby. But how did a project of this magnitude come into existence?

This is Iconic Builds, and today we are taking a look at what makes the Empire State Building so special.

As big cities were running out of space to construct new buildings and the population density was getting higher, there was only one way left to go… Up. The economic boom of the 1920s created the perfect environment for fierce competition between large corporations on who was going to build the tallest building in New York, and also the world. The title at the time belonged to the Chrysler Building in 1930, standing at 1005 ft. But Shreve, Lamb & Harmon, a New York-based architectural firm, wanted to push the envelope and tried to test the limits of what modern architecture was capable of achieving with their latest project, the Empire State Building.

But the project started on shaky ground. Because by the time the construction was supposed to start, the world was experiencing one of the worst financial crises we have ever been through. While it was a risky investment, Empire State Inc. decided to start the construction despite the Great Depression because they thought stopping now would result in bigger losses for the company, as they already invested so much resources into the project.

The result? A 1250 ft, 102-story, monument to the modern world to come, piercing the sky. When it was built, it cost nearly 41 million dollars, which would be equivalent to 595 million dollars today adjusted for inflation. 60,000 tons of steel and 200,000 cubic feet of limestone and granite were used in the construction of this colossal skyscraper.

The construction was completed on April 11th, 1931, only 410 days after it started. This breakneck pace was only achievable with the involvement of 3500 workers, and thanks to the iconic frames of Lewis Hine, we can still get a glimpse of the chaotic, surreal, and rather unsafe work environment today.

Building a skyscraper of this size came with its own unique problems. With a building so big, it seemed like utility was going to be a big issue. Providing water, power, and ventilation to all the floors was proving to be a challenge for the architects. But they solved this issue in a creative way, by dedicating the center of the building to utilities only. This utility space is also home to 73 elevators, which make navigation in such a tall building possible.

The project was considered a flop in its early years. The Great Depression had been taking a toll on the economy and three quarters of the office spaces in the building were empty long after its opening. The Empire State Inc. was not even making a profit from it until the 1950s, but this didn’t stop them from believing in the skyscraper and keep making investments to improve the building.

Yes, the Empire State Building's construction was finished in 1931. But that doesn't mean the building stayed the same over the years. Actually, this historical building has changed a lot since the first time it opened its doors to New Yorkers. Firstly, with the addition of an antenna in the '50s, the building now stands at a staggering 1454 ft.

The building now has 2 state of the art observation decks, one on the 86th and one on the 102nd floor. More recently, after a decade-long project to bring the building to the 21st century, the Empire State Building is now more energy efficient than ever. The windows were all replaced with "super windows" to reduce energy spent on heating and the air conditioning system was upgraded to save energy. The added low-flow bathroom fixtures, recycled paper products, and green cleaning supplies contributed to the building winning the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certificate.

Originally planned as an office building, Empire State Building still hosts over 1000 businesses and 21,000 employees. But most of the human traffic that comes to the building today is made up of tourists from all over the world that came to see one of the greatest examples of Art Deco architecture and look at the city that never sleeps from an entirely different point of view.

The Empire State Building has 4 million visitors yearly and almost half of the 43 million dollar annual revenue generated by the building comes from these visitors. Its size and stature may have been preceded by much larger buildings, but the Empire State Building still stands out among others with its iconic design and cultural influence. And thanks to the maintenance efforts made by the owners, it is likely that it will keep standing tall and proud as long as the culture that built it does.