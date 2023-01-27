Hagia Sophia - A Mythical Masterpiece from a Bygone Era

This one will seem familiar to you if you have seen blockbusters like Skyfall, Inferno, or Argo. One of the most familiar buildings in Istanbul, Hagia Sophia stands the test of time and keeps impressing visitors, and probably will keep doing so for years to come. It may not be as colossal as the other buildings we have covered in the series but for its time, its size is truly impressive.

Built in the 6th century as a basilica, Hagia Sophia had many iterations and renovations before it became what it is today. When it was first built, it was meant to represent the Byzantine Empire as a whole utilizing materials from all over the empire’s land. Today, it has a much more significant meaning as a holy place for multiple religions, one of the oldest surviving examples of Byzantine architecture and a genuine representation of different cultures.

It also has a plethora of interesting facts about it from the story of how the final version came to be, the significance of its dome and how the acoustics in the building are unique compared to some of the other basilicas.