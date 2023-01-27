Trending
World of Warcraft shutdown
NASA InSight lander
Gamma-ray eclipses
Bryan Johnson
Elon Musk
Boeing B2 Spirit Bomber
Cybertruck release date

Hagia Sophia - A Mythical Masterpiece from a Bygone Era

One of the most impressive examples of eclectic architecture, Hagia Sophia is special in multiple ways. Here’s how. 
iconic builds
1.png
EPISODE 1
Qatar 2022 World Cup Stadiums Are Engineering Feats
1 (1).jpg
EPISODE 2
CopenHill: The Story of Iconic Clean Energy Plant With Its Own Ski Slope
dddddwe.jpg
EPISODE 3
The Burj Khalifa: The World's Tallest Building
la.jpg
EPISODE 4
Why is La Sagrada Familia Not Finished?
ilge_2.jpg
EPISODE 5
Marina Bay Sands: An Engineering Marvel
taipei 101.jpg
EPISODE 6
The Wonders of Taipei 101: A Skyscraper Like No Other
HD.00_05_06_03.Still001.jpg
EPISODE 7
The Hoover Dam: an Engineering and Artistic Masterpiece
snap4.jpg
EPISODE 8
The Empire State Building: From Office Building to Pop Culture Icon
hagia-sophia-istanbul-turkey-2022-11-14-02-00-28-utc.jpg
EPISODE 9
Hagia Sophia - A Mythical Masterpiece from a Bygone Era

This one will seem familiar to you if you have seen blockbusters like Skyfall, Inferno, or Argo. One of the most familiar buildings in Istanbul, Hagia Sophia stands the test of time and keeps impressing visitors, and probably will keep doing so for years to come. It may not be as colossal as the other buildings we have covered in the series but for its time, its size is truly impressive.

Built in the 6th century as a basilica, Hagia Sophia had many iterations and renovations before it became what it is today. When it was first built, it was meant to represent the Byzantine Empire as a whole utilizing materials from all over the empire’s land. Today, it has a much more significant meaning as a holy place for multiple religions, one of the oldest surviving examples of Byzantine architecture and a genuine representation of different cultures.

It also has a plethora of interesting facts about it from the story of how the final version came to be, the significance of its dome and how the acoustics in the building are unique compared to some of the other basilicas.