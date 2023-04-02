Electric scooters: Sustainable transportation or harbinger of chaos?

As electric scooters gained popularity in the late 2010s, they were seen as a sustainable alternative for urban transportation. However, over the years, the adverse effects of e-scooters have become apparent, leading to concerns about their safety and impact on the environment. The recent referendum in Paris on whether to ban shared e-scooters citywide is an indication of the growing concern about the use of these devices in urban cities.

One of the primary concerns about electric scooters is their impact on safety. According to the statistics, there were 1,349 recorded accidents and 1,437 casualties involving electronic scooters in 2022 at the end of June. These figures are alarming, and they raise questions about the safety of these devices, especially in crowded urban areas. Pedestrians are particularly vulnerable to accidents involving electric scooters, as they can move at high speeds and can easily collide with pedestrians, causing serious injuries.

Another concern about electric scooters is their impact on the environment. While these devices were initially seen as a sustainable transportation alternative, their carbon footprint is not negligible. The lithium battery used in most e-scooters causes 20 grams of CO2-equivalent of GHG emissions, and the entire device accounts for 204 grams of CO2e. Considering the short service life of electric scooters on sharing apps, the sustainability of these devices is questionable.

The recent referendum in Paris on whether to ban shared e-scooters citywide is a response to these concerns. If the referendum passes, Paris will become the world's largest city to ban rental scooter operators, and it will set an example for other cities grappling with similar issues. The move could signal a shift in the way cities think about sustainable transportation and their commitment to creating safe and livable urban spaces.

In conclusion, the use of electric scooters in urban areas has become a contentious issue due to their impact on safety and the environment. While these devices were initially seen as a sustainable alternative to traditional modes of transportation, their short service life and carbon footprint have raised questions about their sustainability. The recent referendum in Paris is a reflection of the growing concern about e-scooters and their impact on urban spaces. It remains to be seen how cities will respond to this issue, but it is clear that a balance must be struck between sustainable transportation, safety, and livable urban spaces.