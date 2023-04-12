Trending
The Net Zero challenge: Decarbonizing energy generation

In a bid to achieve Net Zero by 2050, companies across the globe find themselves embroiled in a battle to reduce their environmental impact.
| Apr 12, 2023 10:47 AM EST
Created: Apr 12, 2023 10:47 AM EST
EPISODE 14
The Net Zero challenge: Decarbonizing energy generation
Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and it's vital that we take action now to mitigate its impact. In this video, we explore the urgent need for a transition towards a cleaner, carbon-free energy landscape to combat the impact of climate change and achieve the goal of Net Zero by 2050.

To make this transition a reality, we need to focus on three key components - Decarbonization, Decentralization, and Digitization. Decarbonization is the process of reducing carbon emissions and creating a carbon-free economy. Decentralization involves reducing reliance on large generation plants and distributing energy more evenly across smaller plants. Digitization, on the other hand, involves integrating technology to reduce the reliance on manual work.

We showcase the efforts of Sabancı Holding, one of the largest Turkish conglomerates, in its attempts to safeguard the environment with notable investments at the global level and leading the way in investing in climate technologies. They are committed to investing in clean energy and reducing the green premium to make the whole process affordable.

Sabancı Holding is exploring various sustainable energy solutions, such as geothermal energy, fusion technology, and green hydrogen. With nearly half of their installed capacity in Türkiye being renewable, Sabancı Holding has now form a long-term strategic partnership with Safar Partners, one of the leading venture capital fund management companies in the USA.

They also have a long-term strategic partnership with Safar Partners, one of the leading venture capital fund management companies in the USA.

In this video, we learn about Sabancı Holding's investments in clean energy and how they are exploring sustainable energy solutions to mitigate the impact of climate change. We also discuss the importance of collaboration between investors, startups, and institutions in creating a sustainable energy ecosystem. Join us as we explore the future of energy and the role of innovation in creating a sustainable tomorrow.

*This video is sponsored by Sabancı