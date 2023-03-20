Shocking move from Tesla

Tesla has recalled more than 362,000 of its vehicles in the United States to fix issues with its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that the software did not follow traffic safety standards and could result in crashes. The FSD Beta system can cause crashes by allowing the affected vehicles to "act unsafe around intersections", among other things.

Tesla has been working on autonomous driving technology for several years, with its Autopilot system already in use since 2015. However, the company has been testing its full self-driving mode (FSD) since 2020, with Musk stating that one of his current priorities is to get Tesla cars "to do self-driving" by the end of 2022.

Despite Autopilot's capabilities, including autonomous parking, traffic-aware cruise control, and autosteer when in clearly defined lanes, accidents utilizing Autopilot have been attributed to complacency by drivers. Musk has previously rebuffed recommendations from his own engineers to improve driver monitoring in the company's vehicles, calling the technology "ineffective".

The safety concerns surrounding Tesla's autonomous driving technology have been ongoing, with incidents such as crashes involving Tesla vehicles using Autopilot making headlines. The NHTSA's decision to recall more than 362,000 Tesla vehicles is a significant development in the ongoing debate over the safety of autonomous driving technology.

The recall is a setback for Tesla and Musk's ambitions to be at the forefront of autonomous driving technology. It also highlights the need for companies developing self-driving cars to prioritize safety over speed and to ensure that their technology is fully compliant with traffic safety standards.

The development of autonomous driving technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we travel and improve road safety. However, it is crucial that companies developing such technology prioritize safety and work closely with regulators to ensure that their products meet the highest safety standards.

