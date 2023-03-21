3D Billboards: A way to make your brand stand

In today's world, where we are constantly bombarded by advertisements, it can be challenging to capture people's attention. This is where 3D billboards come in. They provide a new and exciting way to advertise, one that is much more eye-catching and attention-grabbing than traditional 2D billboards.

So, what exactly is a 3D billboard? It is a billboard that uses technology to create the appearance of dynamic, moving artwork that protrudes from the screen it is displayed on. This creates a sense of depth and realism that is not possible with 2D billboards.

Research has shown that 3D billboards are incredibly effective at capturing people's attention. According to a study by the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA), people are 15% more likely to look at a 3D billboard than a traditional 2D billboard. This is because 3D billboards are more engaging and memorable, and they create a sense of wonder and excitement in the viewer.

There are many examples of fantastic 3D billboards out there. For example, Kia Morphia's 3D anamorphic digital installation is a stunning work of art that uses technology to create a lifelike representation of a car. Similarly, Balenciaga's huge 3D billboard, which was exhibited in four different cities, was a massive success, captivating the attention of passersby and creating a buzz on social media.

What makes 3D billboards so effective is their ability to create a sense of immersion in the viewer. When people see a 3D billboard, they feel like they are part of the scene, which makes them much more likely to engage with the advertisement. This is because 3D billboards tap into our innate sense of curiosity and wonder, making us more receptive to new ideas and experiences.

3D billboards are an exciting and effective way to advertise in the 21st century. They provide a unique and immersive experience that is much more engaging and memorable than traditional 2D billboards. As technology continues to advance, we can expect to see even more incredible 3D billboards in the future, captivating the attention of viewers and changing the way we think about advertising.