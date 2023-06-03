ENGINEERING JOBS
Trending
Wireless ultrasound patch
Alpaca AI
Self-healing lens
Artificial general intelligence
Perovskite solar cells
Resurrecting The Beatles

How maglev trains work

Maglevs are the fastest trains in the world, capable of reaching 274 miles per hour. How can they reach such high speeds?
Interesting Engineering
| Jun 03, 2023 02:00 PM EST
Created: Jun 03, 2023 02:00 PM EST
explainer
iStock-862400818.jpg
EPISODE 15
How maglev trains work
foodini.jpg
EPISODE 14
20 Innovative food technology that will make you hungry
china_yatay (1).jpg
EPISODE 13
How and why is China creating artificial islands in the south China sea?
Medical Inventions web.jpg
EPISODE 12
Top 20 medical inventions that changed the world by 2022
2 (14).jpg
EPISODE 10
How does GPS work?
the line.jpg
EPISODE 8
The tech revolution of urban living: A closer look at smart cities
China synthetic drug.jpg
EPISODE 7
The fentanyl triangle: China's labs, Mexico's cartels, America's crisis
web.jpg
EPISODE 6
How electricity can help heal wounds faster
25.jpeg
EPISODE 5
10 luxury and fast car that you can't resist
world.jpg
EPISODE 4
Will the Earth reach its population limit soon?
pirates thumbnail.jpg
EPISODE 3
How technology is turning the tide on maritime piracy
Top 5 Skills or jobs that won't be replaced by AI in future.jpg
EPISODE 2
5 skills that AI will never replace
Insects are on our table.jpg
EPISODE 1
Will we replace the meat in our diets with insects?

In the world of high-speed rail, where speed and efficiency are paramount, magnetic levitation (Maglev) trains have emerged as pioneers of transportation technology. Among these innovative marvels, the Shanghai Maglev stands as the fastest commercial train globally, with a top operational speed of 270 miles per hour. However, it falls short of the record-breaking Japanese Maglev, capable of reaching an astonishing 374 miles per hour. The secret to their remarkable speed lies in harnessing the power of magnets, which eliminates friction and propels railway travel into new realms of possibility. Let's delve into the fascinating world of Maglev trains and understand the technology behind their incredible speeds. 

Traditional trains rely on wheels that roll along tracks, leading to friction and limiting the maximum attainable speed. Maglev trains, on the other hand, operate on a completely different principle. By utilizing magnetic fields and specially designed rail systems, Maglev trains defy the constraints imposed by friction, enabling them to push the boundaries of velocity in railway transportation

Maglev trains represent a leap forward in transportation technology, defying the limits of conventional rail systems through the power of magnets. The Shanghai Maglev and the Japanese Maglev exemplify the incredible speeds achievable when friction is eliminated from the equation. Whether through EMS or EDS technologies, Maglev trains provide a glimpse into the future of high-speed, sustainable transportation. As we look ahead, it is evident that Maglev trains will play a pivotal role in transforming the way we travel, making the world more interconnected and accessible than ever before.